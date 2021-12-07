Washington State vs. Weber State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Washington State vs. Weber State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Weber State Wildcats (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game win streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (6-2) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Beasley Coliseum. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Weber State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Washington State vs. Weber State

    • The Cougars put up 77.6 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 63.4 the Wildcats allow.
    • The Wildcats' 79.8 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 63.5 the Cougars allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Cougars have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Wildcats have shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 11.5 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • The Cougars leader in points and assists is Michael Flowers, who puts up 13.0 points per game along with 2.1 assists.
    • Dishon Jackson is Washington State's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 5.6 boards in each contest while scoring 6.3 points per game.
    • Flowers leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • TJ Bamba is Washington State's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Efe Abogidi leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Weber State Players to Watch

    • Koby McEwen is at the top of the Wildcats scoring leaderboard with 16.8 points per game. He also grabs 4.6 rebounds and racks up 1.9 assists per game.
    • Dillon Jones puts up a stat line of 11.3 rebounds, 13.0 points and 2.6 assists per game for Weber State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Seikou Sisoho Jawara has the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 13.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per outing.
    • McEwen is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Wildcats, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Weber State's leader in steals and blocks is Jamison Overton with 2.1 steals and 1.0 block per game.

    Washington State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Idaho

    W 109-61

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Winthrop

    W 92-86

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Eastern Washington

    L 76-71

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Arizona State

    W 51-29

    Away

    12/4/2021

    USC

    L 63-61

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    Weber State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Ball State

    W 85-74

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Green Bay

    W 68-58

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Dixie State

    W 87-70

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Northern Arizona

    W 67-44

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Portland State

    W 80-69

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Maine-Fort Kent

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Montana State

    -

    Away

