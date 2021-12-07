Washington State vs. Weber State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Weber State Wildcats (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game win streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (6-2) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Beasley Coliseum. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Weber State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Weber State

The Cougars put up 77.6 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 63.4 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats' 79.8 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 63.5 the Cougars allow to opponents.

This season, the Cougars have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.

The Wildcats have shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 11.5 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Washington State Players to Watch

The Cougars leader in points and assists is Michael Flowers, who puts up 13.0 points per game along with 2.1 assists.

Dishon Jackson is Washington State's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 5.6 boards in each contest while scoring 6.3 points per game.

Flowers leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

TJ Bamba is Washington State's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Efe Abogidi leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Weber State Players to Watch

Koby McEwen is at the top of the Wildcats scoring leaderboard with 16.8 points per game. He also grabs 4.6 rebounds and racks up 1.9 assists per game.

Dillon Jones puts up a stat line of 11.3 rebounds, 13.0 points and 2.6 assists per game for Weber State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Seikou Sisoho Jawara has the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 13.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per outing.

McEwen is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Wildcats, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Weber State's leader in steals and blocks is Jamison Overton with 2.1 steals and 1.0 block per game.

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 Idaho W 109-61 Away 11/22/2021 Winthrop W 92-86 Home 11/27/2021 Eastern Washington L 76-71 Home 12/1/2021 Arizona State W 51-29 Away 12/4/2021 USC L 63-61 Home 12/8/2021 Weber State - Home 12/11/2021 South Dakota State - Home 12/15/2021 New Mexico State - Home 12/18/2021 Northern Colorado - Home 12/22/2021 Boise State - Home 12/29/2021 Washington - Home

Weber State Schedule