Washington State vs. Weber State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch Washington State vs. Weber State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Weber State Wildcats (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game win streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (6-2) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Beasley Coliseum. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Weber State
- The Cougars put up 77.6 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 63.4 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats' 79.8 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 63.5 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- This season, the Cougars have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
- The Wildcats have shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 11.5 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
Washington State Players to Watch
- The Cougars leader in points and assists is Michael Flowers, who puts up 13.0 points per game along with 2.1 assists.
- Dishon Jackson is Washington State's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 5.6 boards in each contest while scoring 6.3 points per game.
- Flowers leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- TJ Bamba is Washington State's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Efe Abogidi leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.
Weber State Players to Watch
- Koby McEwen is at the top of the Wildcats scoring leaderboard with 16.8 points per game. He also grabs 4.6 rebounds and racks up 1.9 assists per game.
- Dillon Jones puts up a stat line of 11.3 rebounds, 13.0 points and 2.6 assists per game for Weber State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Seikou Sisoho Jawara has the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 13.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per outing.
- McEwen is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Wildcats, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Weber State's leader in steals and blocks is Jamison Overton with 2.1 steals and 1.0 block per game.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Idaho
W 109-61
Away
11/22/2021
Winthrop
W 92-86
Home
11/27/2021
Eastern Washington
L 76-71
Home
12/1/2021
Arizona State
W 51-29
Away
12/4/2021
USC
L 63-61
Home
12/8/2021
Weber State
-
Home
12/11/2021
South Dakota State
-
Home
12/15/2021
New Mexico State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Home
12/22/2021
Boise State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Washington
-
Home
Weber State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Ball State
W 85-74
Away
11/21/2021
Green Bay
W 68-58
Home
11/27/2021
Dixie State
W 87-70
Away
12/2/2021
Northern Arizona
W 67-44
Home
12/4/2021
Portland State
W 80-69
Home
12/8/2021
Washington State
-
Away
12/11/2021
Maine-Fort Kent
-
Home
12/15/2021
Utah State
-
Home
12/18/2021
BYU
-
Home
12/23/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
12/30/2021
Montana State
-
Away