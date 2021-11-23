Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Washington State vs. Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Winthrop Eagles forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) reacts to a call during the game against the Villanova Wildcats during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington State Cougars (4-0) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Winthrop Eagles (2-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Winthrop

    • Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Washington State vs. Winthrop

    • Last year, the 68.6 points per game the Cougars recorded were just 1.6 more points than the Eagles allowed (67.0).
    • The Eagles scored 11.5 more points per game last year (78.9) than the Cougars allowed their opponents to score (67.4).
    • The Cougars shot 41.1% from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
    • The Eagles shot at a 45.7% rate from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Isaac Bonton scored 14.9 points and distributed 3.4 assists per game last season.
    • Efe Abogidi grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.9 points a contest.
    • Noah Williams knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Williams and Abogidi were defensive standouts last season, with Williams averaging 1.6 steals per game and Abogidi collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

    Winthrop Players to Watch

    • Chandler Vaudrin tallied 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game last season.
    • Josh Corbin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Vaudrin averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Chase Claxton notched 0.7 blocks per contest.

    Washington State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 85-67

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Seattle U

    W 79-61

    Home

    11/15/2021

    UCSB

    W 73-65

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Idaho

    W 109-61

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Winthrop

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Eastern Washington

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Home

    Winthrop Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Mary Baldwin

    W 110-78

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Mercer

    W 88-85

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    L 76-65

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Vanderbilt

    L 77-63

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Hartford

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Coastal Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Furman

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Carver

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Winthrop at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

