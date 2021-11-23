Publish date:
How to Watch Washington State vs. Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (4-0) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Winthrop Eagles (2-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Winthrop
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Winthrop
- Last year, the 68.6 points per game the Cougars recorded were just 1.6 more points than the Eagles allowed (67.0).
- The Eagles scored 11.5 more points per game last year (78.9) than the Cougars allowed their opponents to score (67.4).
- The Cougars shot 41.1% from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- The Eagles shot at a 45.7% rate from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Isaac Bonton scored 14.9 points and distributed 3.4 assists per game last season.
- Efe Abogidi grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.9 points a contest.
- Noah Williams knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Williams and Abogidi were defensive standouts last season, with Williams averaging 1.6 steals per game and Abogidi collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Chandler Vaudrin tallied 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game last season.
- Josh Corbin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Vaudrin averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Chase Claxton notched 0.7 blocks per contest.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Alcorn State
W 85-67
Home
11/12/2021
Seattle U
W 79-61
Home
11/15/2021
UCSB
W 73-65
Home
11/18/2021
Idaho
W 109-61
Away
11/22/2021
Winthrop
-
Home
11/27/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Home
12/1/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
12/4/2021
USC
-
Home
12/8/2021
Weber State
-
Home
12/11/2021
South Dakota State
-
Home
Winthrop Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Mary Baldwin
W 110-78
Home
11/13/2021
Mercer
W 88-85
Home
11/16/2021
Middle Tennessee
L 76-65
Away
11/20/2021
Vanderbilt
L 77-63
Away
11/22/2021
Washington State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Washington
-
Away
12/1/2021
Hartford
-
Home
12/4/2021
Coastal Carolina
-
Away
12/7/2021
Furman
-
Home
12/11/2021
Carver
-
Home
