How to Watch Washington at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

The No. 12 team in the nation, Arizona, looks to hold off Pac-12 rival Washington, which will be trying to pull off an upset Thursday night.

Washington is 4-4 to start its season off. The Huskies are 1-1 on the road and 1-2 at home over their last five games. They've beaten George Mason at home and South Dakota State on the road. They lost to Wyoming and Winthrop at home and Nevada on the road.

Arizona is an undefeated 6-0 heading up its 2021 campaign. The Wildcats' closest game this year came against Wichita State, where they only won by four points (82-78). That was the outlier, though, as they have won all other games by almost 20 points each and even beat UT Rio Grande Valley by 54.

How to Watch Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats Today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

The Wildcats are led by a dominant backcourt including Ąžuolas Tubelis and Christian Koloko. Tubelis is averaging 16.5 points, leading the team, and 6.5 rebounds per game. Koloko has averaged a team-leading 7.5 rebounds per game to go along with 16.2 points and 3.5 blocks per game.

Between the two of them, they are averaging 32 of the team's 91.0 points per game. The Huskies are led by Terrell Brown who leads the team with 21.9 points per game and four assists per game. He also adds 4.3 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats are ranked 12th and have been steamrolling teams. Arizona's backcourt is exciting to watch those as big men go to work.

