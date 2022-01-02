Washington vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) is fouled while shooting by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (behind) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (11-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they square off against the Washington Huskies (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at McKale Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

McKale Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Washington

The 89.5 points per game the Wildcats average are 24.6 more points than the Huskies allow (64.9).

The Huskies put up an average of 63.4 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 64.0 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

The Wildcats make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

The Huskies are shooting 39.0% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 36.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

Christian Koloko puts up a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per game. He is also posting 12.8 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 62.5% from the floor.

Bennedict Mathurin puts up 18.3 points and 2.1 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.6 rebounds, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Azuolas Tubelis posts 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.0 block.

Kerr Kriisa paces his team in assists per game (5.2), and also puts up 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dalen Terry posts 6.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the field.

Washington Players to Watch