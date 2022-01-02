Washington vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Washington vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) is fouled while shooting by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (behind) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (11-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they square off against the Washington Huskies (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at McKale Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington

    Key Stats for Arizona vs. Washington

    • The 89.5 points per game the Wildcats average are 24.6 more points than the Huskies allow (64.9).
    • The Huskies put up an average of 63.4 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 64.0 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
    • The Wildcats make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
    • The Huskies are shooting 39.0% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 36.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Christian Koloko puts up a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per game. He is also posting 12.8 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 62.5% from the floor.
    • Bennedict Mathurin puts up 18.3 points and 2.1 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.6 rebounds, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Azuolas Tubelis posts 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.0 block.
    • Kerr Kriisa paces his team in assists per game (5.2), and also puts up 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Dalen Terry posts 6.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the field.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest, making 37.6% of his shots from the floor and 25.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.
    • The Huskies receive 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Daejon Davis.
    • Jamal Bey gives the Huskies 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • PJ Fuller is averaging 9.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Washington at Arizona

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

