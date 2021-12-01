Washington vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at McKale Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington

Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Washington

The 91.5 points per game the Wildcats record are 18.0 more points than the Huskies give up (73.5).

The Huskies put up 14.9 more points per game (72.6) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (57.7).

The Wildcats are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Huskies allow to opponents.

The Huskies have shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 32.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Arizona Players to Watch

Christian Koloko averages a team-high 7.5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 16.2 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 69.2% from the floor.

Azuolas Tubelis is tops on the Wildcats at 16.5 points per contest, while also posting 2.3 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 13.8 points, 1.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Kerr Kriisa paces the Wildcats at 5.3 assists per contest, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 10.0 points.

Dalen Terry posts 5.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the field.

Washington Players to Watch