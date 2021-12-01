Washington vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Washington vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at McKale Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington

    Key Stats for Arizona vs. Washington

    • The 91.5 points per game the Wildcats record are 18.0 more points than the Huskies give up (73.5).
    • The Huskies put up 14.9 more points per game (72.6) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (57.7).
    • The Wildcats are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Huskies allow to opponents.
    • The Huskies have shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 32.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Christian Koloko averages a team-high 7.5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 16.2 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 69.2% from the floor.
    • Azuolas Tubelis is tops on the Wildcats at 16.5 points per contest, while also posting 2.3 assists and 6.5 rebounds.
    • Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 13.8 points, 1.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.
    • Kerr Kriisa paces the Wildcats at 5.3 assists per contest, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 10.0 points.
    • Dalen Terry posts 5.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the field.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • The Huskies receive 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Jamal Bey.
    • The Huskies get 10.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from PJ Fuller.
    • Daejon Davis gives the Huskies 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Emmitt Matthews Jr. is posting 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 35.4% of his shots from the field and 26.5% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

    How To Watch

    Washington at Arizona

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
