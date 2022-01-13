Washington vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jordan Shepherd (31) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-7, 0-0 Pac-12) will visit the Washington Huskies (6-8, 0-0 Pac-12) after losing three straight road games. The contest begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

How to Watch Washington vs. Cal

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
Key Stats for Washington vs. Cal

  • The 65.3 points per game the Huskies score are just 2.8 more points than the Golden Bears give up (62.5).
  • The Golden Bears' 65.7 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 68.2 the Huskies give up.
  • This season, the Huskies have a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 40.3% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have knocked down.

Washington Players to Watch

  • Terrell Brown Jr. leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 20.7 points and distributing 4.3 assists.
  • Washington's best rebounder is Nate Roberts, who averages 6.0 boards per game in addition to his 3.3 PPG average.
  • The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Emmitt Matthews Jr., who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.
  • The Washington steals leader is Brown, who averages 2.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roberts, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

  • The Golden Bears' leader in scoring and rebounding is Andre Kelly with 15.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
  • Cal's assist leader is Joel Brown with 3.4 per game. He also averages 5.3 points per game and adds 4.0 rebounds per game.
  • Grant Anticevich makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Bears.
  • Cal's leader in steals is Jordan Shepherd with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kelly with 0.5 per game.

Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Seattle U

W 64-56

Home

12/21/2021

Utah Valley

L 68-52

Home

1/3/2022

Arizona

L 95-79

Away

1/6/2022

Utah

W 74-68

Away

1/9/2022

Colorado

L 78-64

Away

1/12/2022

Cal

-

Home

1/15/2022

Stanford

-

Home

1/20/2022

Oregon State

-

Away

1/23/2022

Oregon

-

Away

1/27/2022

Colorado

-

Home

1/29/2022

Utah

-

Home

Cal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Dartmouth

W 61-55

Home

12/22/2021

Pacific (CA)

W 73-53

Home

1/2/2022

Arizona State

W 74-50

Home

1/6/2022

USC

L 77-63

Home

1/8/2022

UCLA

L 60-52

Home

1/12/2022

Washington

-

Away

1/15/2022

Washington State

-

Away

1/23/2022

Arizona

-

Home

1/27/2022

UCLA

-

Away

1/29/2022

USC

-

Away

2/1/2022

Stanford

-

Away

How To Watch

January
12
2022

California at Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
