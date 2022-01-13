Washington vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Washington vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jordan Shepherd (31) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-7, 0-0 Pac-12) will visit the Washington Huskies (6-8, 0-0 Pac-12) after losing three straight road games. The contest begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

How to Watch Washington vs. Cal

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. Cal

The 65.3 points per game the Huskies score are just 2.8 more points than the Golden Bears give up (62.5).

The Golden Bears' 65.7 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 68.2 the Huskies give up.

This season, the Huskies have a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 40.3% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have knocked down.

Washington Players to Watch

Terrell Brown Jr. leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 20.7 points and distributing 4.3 assists.

Washington's best rebounder is Nate Roberts, who averages 6.0 boards per game in addition to his 3.3 PPG average.

The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Emmitt Matthews Jr., who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.

The Washington steals leader is Brown, who averages 2.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roberts, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

The Golden Bears' leader in scoring and rebounding is Andre Kelly with 15.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Cal's assist leader is Joel Brown with 3.4 per game. He also averages 5.3 points per game and adds 4.0 rebounds per game.

Grant Anticevich makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Bears.

Cal's leader in steals is Jordan Shepherd with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kelly with 0.5 per game.

Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Seattle U W 64-56 Home 12/21/2021 Utah Valley L 68-52 Home 1/3/2022 Arizona L 95-79 Away 1/6/2022 Utah W 74-68 Away 1/9/2022 Colorado L 78-64 Away 1/12/2022 Cal - Home 1/15/2022 Stanford - Home 1/20/2022 Oregon State - Away 1/23/2022 Oregon - Away 1/27/2022 Colorado - Home 1/29/2022 Utah - Home

Cal Schedule