Washington vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Washington vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (9-7, 0-0 Pac-12) will visit the Washington Huskies (6-8, 0-0 Pac-12) after losing three straight road games. The contest begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
Key Stats for Washington vs. Cal
- The 65.3 points per game the Huskies score are just 2.8 more points than the Golden Bears give up (62.5).
- The Golden Bears' 65.7 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 68.2 the Huskies give up.
- This season, the Huskies have a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 40.3% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have knocked down.
Washington Players to Watch
- Terrell Brown Jr. leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 20.7 points and distributing 4.3 assists.
- Washington's best rebounder is Nate Roberts, who averages 6.0 boards per game in addition to his 3.3 PPG average.
- The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Emmitt Matthews Jr., who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.
- The Washington steals leader is Brown, who averages 2.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roberts, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Cal Players to Watch
- The Golden Bears' leader in scoring and rebounding is Andre Kelly with 15.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
- Cal's assist leader is Joel Brown with 3.4 per game. He also averages 5.3 points per game and adds 4.0 rebounds per game.
- Grant Anticevich makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Bears.
- Cal's leader in steals is Jordan Shepherd with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kelly with 0.5 per game.
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Seattle U
W 64-56
Home
12/21/2021
Utah Valley
L 68-52
Home
1/3/2022
Arizona
L 95-79
Away
1/6/2022
Utah
W 74-68
Away
1/9/2022
Colorado
L 78-64
Away
1/12/2022
Cal
-
Home
1/15/2022
Stanford
-
Home
1/20/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
1/23/2022
Oregon
-
Away
1/27/2022
Colorado
-
Home
1/29/2022
Utah
-
Home
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Dartmouth
W 61-55
Home
12/22/2021
Pacific (CA)
W 73-53
Home
1/2/2022
Arizona State
W 74-50
Home
1/6/2022
USC
L 77-63
Home
1/8/2022
UCLA
L 60-52
Home
1/12/2022
Washington
-
Away
1/15/2022
Washington State
-
Away
1/23/2022
Arizona
-
Home
1/27/2022
UCLA
-
Away
1/29/2022
USC
-
Away
2/1/2022
Stanford
-
Away
