How to Watch Washington vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Daejon Davis (11) and guard PJ Fuller (4) react during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington defeated Stanford 67-64. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (13-6, 5-4 Pac-12) hit the road in Pac-12 action against the Washington Huskies (9-9, 4-3 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Colorado

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. Colorado

  • The Buffaloes put up only 2.6 more points per game (70.9) than the Huskies give up (68.3).
  • The Huskies' 65.7 points per game are only 1.0 fewer point than the 66.7 the Buffaloes give up to opponents.
  • The Buffaloes are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.0% the Huskies allow to opponents.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • The Buffaloes leader in points and rebounds is Jabari Walker, who scores 13.9 points and grabs 8.5 boards per game.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy is Colorado's best passer, dishing out 2.6 assists per game while scoring 11.1 PPG.
  • Barthelemy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Buffaloes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.1 per contest.
  • Walker is Colorado's leader in steals, averaging 0.7 steals per game, while Nique Clifford leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Washington Players to Watch

  • Terrell Brown Jr. averages 20.9 points and tacks on 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Huskies' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Nate Roberts is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 6.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 3.9 points and tacks on 0.2 assists per game.
  • Emmitt Matthews Jr. is the top shooter from deep for the Huskies, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Brown (2.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Roberts (0.8 per game).

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Arizona

L 76-55

Away

1/15/2022

Arizona State

W 75-57

Away

1/20/2022

USC

L 61-58

Home

1/22/2022

UCLA

L 71-65

Home

1/25/2022

Oregon

W 82-78

Away

1/27/2022

Washington

-

Away

1/30/2022

Washington State

-

Away

2/3/2022

Oregon

-

Home

2/5/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

2/12/2022

Utah

-

Home

2/17/2022

Cal

-

Away

Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Colorado

L 78-64

Away

1/12/2022

Cal

W 64-55

Home

1/15/2022

Stanford

W 67-64

Home

1/20/2022

Oregon State

W 82-72

Away

1/23/2022

Oregon

L 84-56

Away

1/27/2022

Colorado

-

Home

1/29/2022

Utah

-

Home

2/3/2022

Cal

-

Away

2/6/2022

Stanford

-

Away

2/10/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

2/12/2022

Arizona

-

Home

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Colorado at Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

