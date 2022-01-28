How to Watch Washington vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (13-6, 5-4 Pac-12) hit the road in Pac-12 action against the Washington Huskies (9-9, 4-3 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington vs. Colorado
- The Buffaloes put up only 2.6 more points per game (70.9) than the Huskies give up (68.3).
- The Huskies' 65.7 points per game are only 1.0 fewer point than the 66.7 the Buffaloes give up to opponents.
- The Buffaloes are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.0% the Huskies allow to opponents.
Colorado Players to Watch
- The Buffaloes leader in points and rebounds is Jabari Walker, who scores 13.9 points and grabs 8.5 boards per game.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy is Colorado's best passer, dishing out 2.6 assists per game while scoring 11.1 PPG.
- Barthelemy makes more threes per game than any other member of the Buffaloes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.1 per contest.
- Walker is Colorado's leader in steals, averaging 0.7 steals per game, while Nique Clifford leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Washington Players to Watch
- Terrell Brown Jr. averages 20.9 points and tacks on 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Huskies' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Nate Roberts is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 6.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 3.9 points and tacks on 0.2 assists per game.
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. is the top shooter from deep for the Huskies, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Brown (2.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Roberts (0.8 per game).
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Arizona
L 76-55
Away
1/15/2022
Arizona State
W 75-57
Away
1/20/2022
USC
L 61-58
Home
1/22/2022
UCLA
L 71-65
Home
1/25/2022
Oregon
W 82-78
Away
1/27/2022
Washington
-
Away
1/30/2022
Washington State
-
Away
2/3/2022
Oregon
-
Home
2/5/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
2/12/2022
Utah
-
Home
2/17/2022
Cal
-
Away
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Colorado
L 78-64
Away
1/12/2022
Cal
W 64-55
Home
1/15/2022
Stanford
W 67-64
Home
1/20/2022
Oregon State
W 82-72
Away
1/23/2022
Oregon
L 84-56
Away
1/27/2022
Colorado
-
Home
1/29/2022
Utah
-
Home
2/3/2022
Cal
-
Away
2/6/2022
Stanford
-
Away
2/10/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
2/12/2022
Arizona
-
Home
How To Watch
January
27
2022
Colorado at Washington
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)