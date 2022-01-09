Jan 6, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts after his three point basket in the second half against the Washington State Cougars at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (10-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Washington Huskies (6-7, 0-0 Pac-12) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Coors Events Center.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coors Events Center

Coors Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Colorado -9.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Washington

The Buffaloes record 71.9 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 67.5 the Huskies allow.

The Huskies average just 0.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Buffaloes give up (66.2).

This season, the Buffaloes have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.

Colorado Players to Watch

Jabari Walker paces his team in both points (13.5) and rebounds (8.1) per game, and also averages 1.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Evan Battey is putting up 13.2 points, 0.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Keeshawn Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes at 2.8 assists per game, while also putting up 3.2 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Eli Parquet posts 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor.

Tristan da Silva posts 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the floor.

Washington Players to Watch