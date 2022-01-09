Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts after his three point basket in the second half against the Washington State Cougars at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (10-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Washington Huskies (6-7, 0-0 Pac-12) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Coors Events Center.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington

Colorado vs Washington Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Colorado

-9.5

138.5 points

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Washington

  • The Buffaloes record 71.9 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 67.5 the Huskies allow.
  • The Huskies average just 0.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Buffaloes give up (66.2).
  • This season, the Buffaloes have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker paces his team in both points (13.5) and rebounds (8.1) per game, and also averages 1.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Evan Battey is putting up 13.2 points, 0.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy leads the Buffaloes at 2.8 assists per game, while also putting up 3.2 rebounds and 11.5 points.
  • Eli Parquet posts 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor.
  • Tristan da Silva posts 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the floor.

Washington Players to Watch

  • Daejon Davis is posting 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 34.0% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
  • The Huskies get 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Emmitt Matthews Jr..
  • Jamal Bey gives the Huskies 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • The Huskies receive 9.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from PJ Fuller.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Washington at Colorado

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

