Washington vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) battle the Washington Huskies (0-0) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Northern Arizona

Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Thursday, November 11, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Key Stats for Washington vs. Northern Arizona

Last year, the Huskies put up 7.2 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Lumberjacks gave up (74.9).

The Lumberjacks' 63.5 points per game last year were 13.9 fewer points than the 77.4 the Huskies allowed to opponents.

The Huskies shot 42.4% from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points lower than the 50.0% the Lumberjacks allowed to opponents.

The Lumberjacks' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.0 percentage points lower than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Washington Players to Watch

Quade Green scored 15.4 points and distributed 3.6 assists per game last season.

Nate Roberts pulled down an average of 5.7 boards in each contest while scoring 5.2 points per game last season.

Jamal Bey knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.

Green averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Hameir Wright compiled 1.0 block per contest.

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Cameron Shelton put up 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season.

Luke Avdalovic knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.

Shelton and Carson Towt were defensive standouts last season, with Shelton averaging 1.3 steals per game and Towt collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Northern Illinois L 71-64 Home 11/11/2021 Northern Arizona - Home 11/15/2021 Texas Southern - Home 11/18/2021 Wyoming - Home 11/23/2021 South Dakota State - Home 11/24/2021 Nevada - Home 11/27/2021 Winthrop - Home

Northern Arizona Schedule