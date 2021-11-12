Washington vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Washington vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) battle the Washington Huskies (0-0) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Northern Arizona

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
    Key Stats for Washington vs. Northern Arizona

    • Last year, the Huskies put up 7.2 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Lumberjacks gave up (74.9).
    • The Lumberjacks' 63.5 points per game last year were 13.9 fewer points than the 77.4 the Huskies allowed to opponents.
    • The Huskies shot 42.4% from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points lower than the 50.0% the Lumberjacks allowed to opponents.
    • The Lumberjacks' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.0 percentage points lower than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Quade Green scored 15.4 points and distributed 3.6 assists per game last season.
    • Nate Roberts pulled down an average of 5.7 boards in each contest while scoring 5.2 points per game last season.
    • Jamal Bey knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Green averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Hameir Wright compiled 1.0 block per contest.

    Northern Arizona Players to Watch

    • Cameron Shelton put up 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season.
    • Luke Avdalovic knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
    • Shelton and Carson Towt were defensive standouts last season, with Shelton averaging 1.3 steals per game and Towt collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Northern Illinois

    L 71-64

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Texas Southern

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Winthrop

    -

    Home

    Northern Arizona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Arizona

    L 81-52

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Benedictine at Mesa

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    -

    Home

