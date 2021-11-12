Washington vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Washington vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) battle the Washington Huskies (0-0) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington vs. Northern Arizona
- Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington vs. Northern Arizona
- Last year, the Huskies put up 7.2 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Lumberjacks gave up (74.9).
- The Lumberjacks' 63.5 points per game last year were 13.9 fewer points than the 77.4 the Huskies allowed to opponents.
- The Huskies shot 42.4% from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points lower than the 50.0% the Lumberjacks allowed to opponents.
- The Lumberjacks' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.0 percentage points lower than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
Washington Players to Watch
- Quade Green scored 15.4 points and distributed 3.6 assists per game last season.
- Nate Roberts pulled down an average of 5.7 boards in each contest while scoring 5.2 points per game last season.
- Jamal Bey knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.
- Green averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Hameir Wright compiled 1.0 block per contest.
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Cameron Shelton put up 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season.
- Luke Avdalovic knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
- Shelton and Carson Towt were defensive standouts last season, with Shelton averaging 1.3 steals per game and Towt collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Northern Illinois
L 71-64
Home
11/11/2021
Northern Arizona
-
Home
11/15/2021
Texas Southern
-
Home
11/18/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
11/23/2021
South Dakota State
-
Home
11/24/2021
Nevada
-
Home
11/27/2021
Winthrop
-
Home
Northern Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Arizona
L 81-52
Away
11/11/2021
Washington
-
Away
11/15/2021
Benedictine at Mesa
-
Home
11/18/2021
CSU Bakersfield
-
Home
11/20/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
-
Away
11/22/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
-
Home
11/24/2021
CSU Fullerton
-
Home
How To Watch
November
11
2021
Northern Arizona at Washington
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)