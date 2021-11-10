Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (0-0) take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Northern Illinois

Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Key Stats for Washington vs. Northern Illinois

Last year, the 67.7 points per game the Washington Huskies scored were 9.7 fewer points than the Northern Illinois Huskies gave up (77.4).

The Huskies' 62.3 points per game last year were 15.1 fewer points than the 77.4 the Washington Huskies gave up.

The Washington Huskies made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Northern Illinois Huskies allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

The Huskies' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points lower than the Washington Huskies allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Washington Players to Watch

Quade Green scored 15.4 points and distributed 3.6 assists per game last season.

Nate Roberts averaged 5.7 boards per game in addition to his 5.2 PPG average.

Jamal Bey knocked down 1.5 threes per game a season ago.

Green and Hameir Wright were defensive standouts last season, with Green averaging 1.1 steals per game and Wright collecting one block per contest.

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

Trendon Hankerson averaged 13.9 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season.

Darius Beane pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, while Kaleb Thornton averaged 2.9 assists per contest.

Hankerson hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Beane averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Zool Kueth notched 0.8 blocks per contest.

Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Northern Illinois - Home 11/11/2021 Northern Arizona - Home 11/15/2021 Texas Southern - Home 11/18/2021 Wyoming - Home 11/23/2021 South Dakota State - Home 11/24/2021 Nevada - Home

Northern Illinois Schedule