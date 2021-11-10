Publish date:
How to Watch Washington vs. Northern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Huskies (0-0) take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington vs. Northern Illinois
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Washington vs. Northern Illinois
- Last year, the 67.7 points per game the Washington Huskies scored were 9.7 fewer points than the Northern Illinois Huskies gave up (77.4).
- The Huskies' 62.3 points per game last year were 15.1 fewer points than the 77.4 the Washington Huskies gave up.
- The Washington Huskies made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Northern Illinois Huskies allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- The Huskies' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points lower than the Washington Huskies allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
Washington Players to Watch
- Quade Green scored 15.4 points and distributed 3.6 assists per game last season.
- Nate Roberts averaged 5.7 boards per game in addition to his 5.2 PPG average.
- Jamal Bey knocked down 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Green and Hameir Wright were defensive standouts last season, with Green averaging 1.1 steals per game and Wright collecting one block per contest.
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- Trendon Hankerson averaged 13.9 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season.
- Darius Beane pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, while Kaleb Thornton averaged 2.9 assists per contest.
- Hankerson hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Beane averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Zool Kueth notched 0.8 blocks per contest.
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Home
11/11/2021
Northern Arizona
-
Home
11/15/2021
Texas Southern
-
Home
11/18/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
11/23/2021
South Dakota State
-
Home
11/24/2021
Nevada
-
Home
Northern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Washington
-
Away
11/12/2021
Indiana
-
Away
11/18/2021
Missouri
-
Away
11/21/2021
Boston University
-
Home
11/27/2021
Marquette
-
Away
12/1/2021
Eastern Illinois
-
Home
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Northern Illinois at Washington
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV