    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington vs. Northern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Huskies (0-0) take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Northern Illinois

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Washington vs. Northern Illinois

    • Last year, the 67.7 points per game the Washington Huskies scored were 9.7 fewer points than the Northern Illinois Huskies gave up (77.4).
    • The Huskies' 62.3 points per game last year were 15.1 fewer points than the 77.4 the Washington Huskies gave up.
    • The Washington Huskies made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Northern Illinois Huskies allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
    • The Huskies' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points lower than the Washington Huskies allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Quade Green scored 15.4 points and distributed 3.6 assists per game last season.
    • Nate Roberts averaged 5.7 boards per game in addition to his 5.2 PPG average.
    • Jamal Bey knocked down 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Green and Hameir Wright were defensive standouts last season, with Green averaging 1.1 steals per game and Wright collecting one block per contest.

    Northern Illinois Players to Watch

    • Trendon Hankerson averaged 13.9 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season.
    • Darius Beane pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, while Kaleb Thornton averaged 2.9 assists per contest.
    • Hankerson hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Beane averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Zool Kueth notched 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Texas Southern

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Home

    Northern Illinois Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Boston University

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Northern Illinois at Washington

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
