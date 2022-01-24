Washington vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (11-6, 4-2 Pac-12) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Washington Huskies (9-8, 4-2 Pac-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The Huskies have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -11.5 141.5 points

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Washington

The 72.8 points per game the Ducks score are 5.4 more points than the Huskies give up (67.4).

The Huskies average just 1.5 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Ducks give up to opponents (67.8).

This season, the Ducks have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.

The Huskies are shooting 40.2% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 43.9% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.

Oregon Players to Watch

Jacob Young averages 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

De'Vion Harmon posts 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Quincy Guerrier is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (5.1), and also puts up 8.1 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Eric Williams Jr. averages 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Washington Players to Watch