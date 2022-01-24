Washington vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon Ducks (11-6, 4-2 Pac-12) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Washington Huskies (9-8, 4-2 Pac-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The Huskies have won three games in a row.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon
-11.5
141.5 points
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Washington
- The 72.8 points per game the Ducks score are 5.4 more points than the Huskies give up (67.4).
- The Huskies average just 1.5 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Ducks give up to opponents (67.8).
- This season, the Ducks have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
- The Huskies are shooting 40.2% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 43.9% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Jacob Young averages 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- De'Vion Harmon posts 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Quincy Guerrier is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (5.1), and also puts up 8.1 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Eric Williams Jr. averages 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Washington Players to Watch
- The Huskies get 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Daejon Davis.
- The Huskies get 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Emmitt Matthews Jr..
- Jamal Bey is putting up 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 34.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- PJ Fuller is putting up 8.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.
How To Watch
January
23
2022
Washington at Oregon
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
