Washington vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (11-6, 4-2 Pac-12) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Washington Huskies (9-8, 4-2 Pac-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The Huskies have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oregon vs Washington Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Oregon

-11.5

141.5 points

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Washington

  • The 72.8 points per game the Ducks score are 5.4 more points than the Huskies give up (67.4).
  • The Huskies average just 1.5 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Ducks give up to opponents (67.8).
  • This season, the Ducks have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
  • The Huskies are shooting 40.2% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 43.9% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Jacob Young averages 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • De'Vion Harmon posts 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Quincy Guerrier is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (5.1), and also puts up 8.1 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Eric Williams Jr. averages 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Washington Players to Watch

  • The Huskies get 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Daejon Davis.
  • The Huskies get 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Emmitt Matthews Jr..
  • Jamal Bey is putting up 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 34.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
  • PJ Fuller is putting up 8.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Washington at Oregon

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
