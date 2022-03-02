Washington vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) celebrates with center Franck Kepnang (22) during a timeout against the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12) are at home in Pac-12 play against the Oregon Ducks (18-11, 11-7 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. Oregon

The Huskies average 67.6 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 67.9 the Ducks give up.

The Ducks score only 1.7 more points per game (72.2) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (70.5).

The Huskies are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 43.0% the Ducks allow to opponents.

Washington Players to Watch

The Huskies scoring leader is Emmitt Matthews Jr., who averages 11.3 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Nate Roberts leads Washington in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Daejon Davis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.8 in each contest.

Matthews leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Davis and Roberts lead Washington on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Roberts in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Oregon Players to Watch

Will Richardson collects 14.6 points and tacks on 3.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Ducks' leaderboards in those statistics.

N'Faly Dante's stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 8.2 points and 0.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.

Richardson is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Ducks, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Oregon's leader in steals is Richardson with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Franck Kepnang with 1.1 per game.

Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 USC L 79-69 Away 2/19/2022 UCLA L 76-50 Away 2/23/2022 Washington State L 78-70 Away 2/26/2022 Washington State W 78-70 Home 2/28/2022 UCLA L 77-66 Home 3/3/2022 Oregon - Home 3/5/2022 Oregon State - Home

Oregon Schedule