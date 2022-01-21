Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington goes for its third straight win on Thursday night when it travels to conference rival Oregon State.

Washington hits the road Thursday playing its best basketball of the year. The Huskies have won three of four and are coming off two big wins against Cal last Wednesday and Stanford on Saturday.

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Washington at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win against the Cardinal was huge as Stanford was coming off a great week that included an upset win over USC. It was possibly their biggest win of the year and got them over .500 to 3-2 in the Pac-12.

Thursday night the Huskies will look to win a season-best third straight game against an Oregon State team that has lost three straight.

The Beavers ran into a buzzsaw last week as they played red-hot Oregon, No. 5 USC, and No. 3 UCLA. They were competitive in each game but couldn't come away with any wins.

The losses dropped them to 1-5 in the Pac-12 and 3-13 overall. The season has not gone well for the Beavers as they haven't been able to replicate their success from the end of last season.

While the season has not gone well, they have been in almost every game and Thursday they hope they can flip that and get back in the win column against Washington.

Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
