Washington vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Daejon Davis (11) and guard PJ Fuller (4) react during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington defeated Stanford 67-64. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-13, 1-5 Pac-12) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Washington Huskies (8-8, 3-2 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Gill Coliseum. The matchup airs at 11:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Gill Coliseum

Gill Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -2.5 144 points

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Washington

The Beavers score just 2.0 more points per game (69.1) than the Huskies give up (67.1).

The Huskies' 65.3 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 73.8 the Beavers give up.

The Beavers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

The Huskies are shooting 39.3% from the field, 5.7% lower than the 45.0% the Beavers' opponents have shot this season.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Abdul Alatishe paces the Beavers at 6.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.8 assists and 11.5 points.

Dashawn Davis is tops on his team in assists per contest (5.1), and also puts up 9.5 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jarod Lucas puts up 14.2 points and 0.9 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.3 rebounds, shooting 43.5% from the field and 40.2% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ahmad Rand is averaging 5.3 points, 0.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Roman Silva posts 4.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the field.

Washington Players to Watch