Washington vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (3-13, 1-5 Pac-12) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Washington Huskies (8-8, 3-2 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Gill Coliseum. The matchup airs at 11:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Gill Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon State
-2.5
144 points
Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Washington
- The Beavers score just 2.0 more points per game (69.1) than the Huskies give up (67.1).
- The Huskies' 65.3 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 73.8 the Beavers give up.
- The Beavers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- The Huskies are shooting 39.3% from the field, 5.7% lower than the 45.0% the Beavers' opponents have shot this season.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Abdul Alatishe paces the Beavers at 6.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.8 assists and 11.5 points.
- Dashawn Davis is tops on his team in assists per contest (5.1), and also puts up 9.5 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jarod Lucas puts up 14.2 points and 0.9 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.3 rebounds, shooting 43.5% from the field and 40.2% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Ahmad Rand is averaging 5.3 points, 0.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
- Roman Silva posts 4.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the field.
Washington Players to Watch
- Daejon Davis gives the Huskies 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also averages 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- Jamal Bey gets the Huskies 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Nate Roberts is putting up a team-best 6.5 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 3.9 points and 0.3 assists, making 38.9% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
January
20
2022
Washington at Oregon State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
11:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)