Washington vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Daejon Davis (11) and guard PJ Fuller (4) react during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington defeated Stanford 67-64. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-13, 1-5 Pac-12) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Washington Huskies (8-8, 3-2 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Gill Coliseum. The matchup airs at 11:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington

Oregon State vs Washington Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Oregon State

-2.5

144 points

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Washington

  • The Beavers score just 2.0 more points per game (69.1) than the Huskies give up (67.1).
  • The Huskies' 65.3 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 73.8 the Beavers give up.
  • The Beavers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
  • The Huskies are shooting 39.3% from the field, 5.7% lower than the 45.0% the Beavers' opponents have shot this season.

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Abdul Alatishe paces the Beavers at 6.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.8 assists and 11.5 points.
  • Dashawn Davis is tops on his team in assists per contest (5.1), and also puts up 9.5 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jarod Lucas puts up 14.2 points and 0.9 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.3 rebounds, shooting 43.5% from the field and 40.2% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Ahmad Rand is averaging 5.3 points, 0.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
  • Roman Silva posts 4.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the field.

Washington Players to Watch

  • Daejon Davis gives the Huskies 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also averages 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
  • Jamal Bey gets the Huskies 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Nate Roberts is putting up a team-best 6.5 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 3.9 points and 0.3 assists, making 38.9% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Washington at Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
11:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

