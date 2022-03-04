Mar 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) drives to the hoop against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) and guard PJ Fuller (4) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-25, 1-18 Pac-12) will look to break a 16-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Huskies (15-15, 10-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon State

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Key Stats for Washington vs. Oregon State

The Huskies put up 10.1 fewer points per game (68) than the Beavers give up (78.1).

The Beavers average only 2.1 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Huskies give up to opponents (70.4).

This season, the Huskies have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Beavers' opponents have made.

Washington Players to Watch

The Huskies scoring leader is Emmitt Matthews Jr., who averages 11.8 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Nate Roberts leads Washington in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Daejon Davis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.8 in each contest.

Matthews leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Washington steals leader is Davis, who averages two takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jamal Bey, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Jarod Lucas is at the top of the Beavers scoring leaderboard with 13.3 points per game. He also grabs 2.3 rebounds and dishes out 1.2 assists per game.

Oregon State's leader in rebounds is Abdul Alatishe with 5.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Dashawn Davis with 5.5 per game.

Lucas makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Beavers.

Dashawn Davis (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon State while Ahmad Rand (one block per game) is the block leader.

Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 UCLA L 76-50 Away 2/23/2022 Washington State L 78-70 Away 2/26/2022 Washington State W 78-70 Home 2/28/2022 UCLA L 77-66 Home 3/3/2022 Oregon W 78-67 Home 3/5/2022 Oregon State - Home

Oregon State Schedule