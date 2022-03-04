Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) drives to the hoop against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) and guard PJ Fuller (4) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-25, 1-18 Pac-12) will look to break a 16-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Huskies (15-15, 10-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon State

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. Oregon State

  • The Huskies put up 10.1 fewer points per game (68) than the Beavers give up (78.1).
  • The Beavers average only 2.1 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Huskies give up to opponents (70.4).
  • This season, the Huskies have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Beavers' opponents have made.

Washington Players to Watch

  • The Huskies scoring leader is Emmitt Matthews Jr., who averages 11.8 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
  • Nate Roberts leads Washington in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Daejon Davis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.8 in each contest.
  • Matthews leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Washington steals leader is Davis, who averages two takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jamal Bey, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Jarod Lucas is at the top of the Beavers scoring leaderboard with 13.3 points per game. He also grabs 2.3 rebounds and dishes out 1.2 assists per game.
  • Oregon State's leader in rebounds is Abdul Alatishe with 5.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Dashawn Davis with 5.5 per game.
  • Lucas makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Beavers.
  • Dashawn Davis (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon State while Ahmad Rand (one block per game) is the block leader.

Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

UCLA

L 76-50

Away

2/23/2022

Washington State

L 78-70

Away

2/26/2022

Washington State

W 78-70

Home

2/28/2022

UCLA

L 77-66

Home

3/3/2022

Oregon

W 78-67

Home

3/5/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

Oregon State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Arizona State

L 73-53

Away

2/24/2022

USC

L 94-91

Home

2/26/2022

UCLA

L 94-55

Home

2/28/2022

Washington State

L 103-97

Home

3/3/2022

Washington State

L 71-67

Away

3/5/2022

Washington

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Oregon State at Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

