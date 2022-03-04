How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (3-25, 1-18 Pac-12) will look to break a 16-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Huskies (15-15, 10-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon State
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington vs. Oregon State
- The Huskies put up 10.1 fewer points per game (68) than the Beavers give up (78.1).
- The Beavers average only 2.1 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Huskies give up to opponents (70.4).
- This season, the Huskies have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Beavers' opponents have made.
Washington Players to Watch
- The Huskies scoring leader is Emmitt Matthews Jr., who averages 11.8 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
- Nate Roberts leads Washington in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Daejon Davis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.8 in each contest.
- Matthews leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Washington steals leader is Davis, who averages two takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jamal Bey, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Jarod Lucas is at the top of the Beavers scoring leaderboard with 13.3 points per game. He also grabs 2.3 rebounds and dishes out 1.2 assists per game.
- Oregon State's leader in rebounds is Abdul Alatishe with 5.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Dashawn Davis with 5.5 per game.
- Lucas makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Beavers.
- Dashawn Davis (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon State while Ahmad Rand (one block per game) is the block leader.
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
UCLA
L 76-50
Away
2/23/2022
Washington State
L 78-70
Away
2/26/2022
Washington State
W 78-70
Home
2/28/2022
UCLA
L 77-66
Home
3/3/2022
Oregon
W 78-67
Home
3/5/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Arizona State
L 73-53
Away
2/24/2022
USC
L 94-91
Home
2/26/2022
UCLA
L 94-55
Home
2/28/2022
Washington State
L 103-97
Home
3/3/2022
Washington State
L 71-67
Away
3/5/2022
Washington
-
Away
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Oregon State at Washington
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)