    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Washington vs. Seattle U: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Huskies (4-5) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Seattle U Redhawks (8-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Seattle U

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Washington vs. Seattle U

    • The Huskies score just 0.3 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Redhawks allow (64.9).
    • The Redhawks score an average of 76.0 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 65.6 the Huskies give up.
    • The Huskies make 39.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

    Washington Players to Watch

    • The Huskies leader in points and assists is Terrell Brown Jr., who scores 21.9 points per game to go with 4.0 assists.
    • Nate Roberts is Washington's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.0 boards in each contest while scoring 3.6 points per game.
    • Jamal Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
    • Brown and Roberts lead Washington on the defensive end, with Brown leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Roberts in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Seattle U Players to Watch

    • Cameron Tyson holds the top spot on the Redhawks leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
    • Darrion Trammell records more assists than any other Seattle U player with 5.4 per game. He also scores 14.2 points and pulls down 3.5 rebounds per game.
    • Tyson makes 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Redhawks.
    • Seattle U's leader in steals is Trammell (2.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kobe Williamson (0.6 per game).

    Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    George Mason

    W 77-74

    Home

    11/23/2021

    South Dakota State

    W 87-76

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Nevada

    L 81-62

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Winthrop

    L 82-74

    Home

    12/5/2021

    UCLA

    L 2-0

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Seattle U

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Utah Valley

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Utah

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Cal

    -

    Home

    Seattle U Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    St. Thomas

    W 81-64

    Home

    12/1/2021

    McNeese

    W 78-62

    Home

    12/5/2021

    VMI

    L 89-82

    Home

    12/8/2021

    UNLV

    L 76-56

    Away

    12/12/2021

    UCSD

    W 73-51

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Northwest (WA)

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Cal Baptist

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Chicago State

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Utah Valley

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Seattle at Washington

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

