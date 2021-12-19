How to Watch Washington vs. Seattle U: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Huskies (4-5) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Seattle U Redhawks (8-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington vs. Seattle U
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
Key Stats for Washington vs. Seattle U
- The Huskies score just 0.3 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Redhawks allow (64.9).
- The Redhawks score an average of 76.0 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 65.6 the Huskies give up.
- The Huskies make 39.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
Washington Players to Watch
- The Huskies leader in points and assists is Terrell Brown Jr., who scores 21.9 points per game to go with 4.0 assists.
- Nate Roberts is Washington's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.0 boards in each contest while scoring 3.6 points per game.
- Jamal Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- Brown and Roberts lead Washington on the defensive end, with Brown leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Roberts in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Cameron Tyson holds the top spot on the Redhawks leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
- Darrion Trammell records more assists than any other Seattle U player with 5.4 per game. He also scores 14.2 points and pulls down 3.5 rebounds per game.
- Tyson makes 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Redhawks.
- Seattle U's leader in steals is Trammell (2.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kobe Williamson (0.6 per game).
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
George Mason
W 77-74
Home
11/23/2021
South Dakota State
W 87-76
Home
11/24/2021
Nevada
L 81-62
Away
11/27/2021
Winthrop
L 82-74
Home
12/5/2021
UCLA
L 2-0
Home
12/18/2021
Seattle U
-
Home
12/21/2021
Utah Valley
-
Home
12/29/2021
Washington State
-
Away
1/6/2022
Utah
-
Away
1/9/2022
Colorado
-
Away
1/12/2022
Cal
-
Home
Seattle U Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
St. Thomas
W 81-64
Home
12/1/2021
McNeese
W 78-62
Home
12/5/2021
VMI
L 89-82
Home
12/8/2021
UNLV
L 76-56
Away
12/12/2021
UCSD
W 73-51
Home
12/18/2021
Washington
-
Away
12/22/2021
Northwest (WA)
-
Home
12/30/2021
New Mexico State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Cal Baptist
-
Away
1/6/2022
Chicago State
-
Away
1/12/2022
Utah Valley
-
Home