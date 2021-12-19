Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (4-5) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Seattle U Redhawks (8-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Seattle U

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. Seattle U

The Huskies score just 0.3 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Redhawks allow (64.9).

The Redhawks score an average of 76.0 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 65.6 the Huskies give up.

The Huskies make 39.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

Washington Players to Watch

The Huskies leader in points and assists is Terrell Brown Jr., who scores 21.9 points per game to go with 4.0 assists.

Nate Roberts is Washington's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.0 boards in each contest while scoring 3.6 points per game.

Jamal Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

Brown and Roberts lead Washington on the defensive end, with Brown leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Roberts in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Seattle U Players to Watch

Cameron Tyson holds the top spot on the Redhawks leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Darrion Trammell records more assists than any other Seattle U player with 5.4 per game. He also scores 14.2 points and pulls down 3.5 rebounds per game.

Tyson makes 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Redhawks.

Seattle U's leader in steals is Trammell (2.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kobe Williamson (0.6 per game).

Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 George Mason W 77-74 Home 11/23/2021 South Dakota State W 87-76 Home 11/24/2021 Nevada L 81-62 Away 11/27/2021 Winthrop L 82-74 Home 12/5/2021 UCLA L 2-0 Home 12/18/2021 Seattle U - Home 12/21/2021 Utah Valley - Home 12/29/2021 Washington State - Away 1/6/2022 Utah - Away 1/9/2022 Colorado - Away 1/12/2022 Cal - Home

Seattle U Schedule