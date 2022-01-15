Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) dribbles against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal (10-4, 3-1 Pac-12) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Washington Huskies (7-8, 2-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Stanford

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. Stanford

  • The Huskies record only 3.6 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Cardinal allow (68.8).
  • The Cardinal's 70.2 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 67.3 the Huskies allow.
  • The Huskies are shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Cardinal allow to opponents.

Washington Players to Watch

  • The Huskies leader in points and assists is Terrell Brown Jr., who puts up 20.7 points per game along with four assists.
  • Washington's best rebounder is Nate Roberts, who averages 6.4 boards per game in addition to his 3.8 PPG average.
  • Daejon Davis leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Washington steals leader is Brown, who averages 2.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roberts, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Ingram Harrison averages 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Cardinal, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Michael O'Connell notches more assists than any other Stanford teammate with 4.2 per game. He also scores 6.6 points and grabs 2.4 rebounds per game.
  • Spencer Jones is dependable from deep and leads the Cardinal with 1.4 made threes per game.
  • Stanford's leader in steals is Jones (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaiden Delaire (0.5 per game).

Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Utah Valley

L 68-52

Home

1/3/2022

Arizona

L 95-79

Away

1/6/2022

Utah

W 74-68

Away

1/9/2022

Colorado

L 78-64

Away

1/12/2022

Cal

W 64-55

Home

1/15/2022

Stanford

-

Home

1/20/2022

Oregon State

-

Away

1/23/2022

Oregon

-

Away

1/27/2022

Colorado

-

Home

1/29/2022

Utah

-

Home

2/3/2022

Cal

-

Away

Stanford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Texas

L 60-53

Home

12/22/2021

Wyoming

W 66-63

Home

12/23/2021

Liberty

W 79-76

Home

1/11/2022

USC

W 75-69

Home

1/13/2022

Washington State

W 62-57

Away

1/15/2022

Washington

-

Away

1/20/2022

Arizona

-

Home

1/22/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

1/27/2022

USC

-

Away

1/29/2022

UCLA

-

Away

2/1/2022

Cal

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Stanford at Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
