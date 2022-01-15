Jan 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) dribbles against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal (10-4, 3-1 Pac-12) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Washington Huskies (7-8, 2-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Stanford

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Key Stats for Washington vs. Stanford

The Huskies record only 3.6 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Cardinal allow (68.8).

The Cardinal's 70.2 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 67.3 the Huskies allow.

The Huskies are shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Cardinal allow to opponents.

Washington Players to Watch

The Huskies leader in points and assists is Terrell Brown Jr., who puts up 20.7 points per game along with four assists.

Washington's best rebounder is Nate Roberts, who averages 6.4 boards per game in addition to his 3.8 PPG average.

Daejon Davis leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Washington steals leader is Brown, who averages 2.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roberts, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Stanford Players to Watch

Ingram Harrison averages 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Cardinal, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Michael O'Connell notches more assists than any other Stanford teammate with 4.2 per game. He also scores 6.6 points and grabs 2.4 rebounds per game.

Spencer Jones is dependable from deep and leads the Cardinal with 1.4 made threes per game.

Stanford's leader in steals is Jones (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaiden Delaire (0.5 per game).

Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Utah Valley L 68-52 Home 1/3/2022 Arizona L 95-79 Away 1/6/2022 Utah W 74-68 Away 1/9/2022 Colorado L 78-64 Away 1/12/2022 Cal W 64-55 Home 1/15/2022 Stanford - Home 1/20/2022 Oregon State - Away 1/23/2022 Oregon - Away 1/27/2022 Colorado - Home 1/29/2022 Utah - Home 2/3/2022 Cal - Away

Stanford Schedule