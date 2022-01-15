How to Watch Washington vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (10-4, 3-1 Pac-12) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Washington Huskies (7-8, 2-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington vs. Stanford
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
Key Stats for Washington vs. Stanford
- The Huskies record only 3.6 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Cardinal allow (68.8).
- The Cardinal's 70.2 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 67.3 the Huskies allow.
- The Huskies are shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Cardinal allow to opponents.
Washington Players to Watch
- The Huskies leader in points and assists is Terrell Brown Jr., who puts up 20.7 points per game along with four assists.
- Washington's best rebounder is Nate Roberts, who averages 6.4 boards per game in addition to his 3.8 PPG average.
- Daejon Davis leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Washington steals leader is Brown, who averages 2.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roberts, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison averages 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Cardinal, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Michael O'Connell notches more assists than any other Stanford teammate with 4.2 per game. He also scores 6.6 points and grabs 2.4 rebounds per game.
- Spencer Jones is dependable from deep and leads the Cardinal with 1.4 made threes per game.
- Stanford's leader in steals is Jones (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaiden Delaire (0.5 per game).
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Utah Valley
L 68-52
Home
1/3/2022
Arizona
L 95-79
Away
1/6/2022
Utah
W 74-68
Away
1/9/2022
Colorado
L 78-64
Away
1/12/2022
Cal
W 64-55
Home
1/15/2022
Stanford
-
Home
1/20/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
1/23/2022
Oregon
-
Away
1/27/2022
Colorado
-
Home
1/29/2022
Utah
-
Home
2/3/2022
Cal
-
Away
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Texas
L 60-53
Home
12/22/2021
Wyoming
W 66-63
Home
12/23/2021
Liberty
W 79-76
Home
1/11/2022
USC
W 75-69
Home
1/13/2022
Washington State
W 62-57
Away
1/15/2022
Washington
-
Away
1/20/2022
Arizona
-
Home
1/22/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
1/27/2022
USC
-
Away
1/29/2022
UCLA
-
Away
2/1/2022
Cal
-
Home