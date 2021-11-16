Publish date:
How to Watch Washington vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas Southern Tigers (0-0) take on the Washington Huskies (0-0) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington vs. Texas Southern
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
Key Stats for Washington vs. Texas Southern
- Last year, the Huskies averaged only 1.8 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Tigers allowed (69.5).
- The Tigers scored only 3.5 fewer points per game last year (73.9) than the Huskies allowed their opponents to score (77.4).
- The Huskies made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- The Tigers shot 44.5% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 45.4% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
Washington Players to Watch
- Quade Green scored 15.4 points and dished out 3.6 assists per game last season.
- Nate Roberts averaged 5.7 boards per game in addition to his 5.2 PPG average.
- Jamal Bey knocked down 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Green averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Hameir Wright compiled 1.0 block per contest.
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Michael Weathers scored 16.5 points and dished out 3.5 assists per game last season.
- Joirdon Karl Nicholas pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
- Galen Alexander knocked down 1.0 three per game a season ago.
- Weathers averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Nicholas collected 1.1 blocks per contest.
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Northern Illinois
L 71-64
Home
11/11/2021
Northern Arizona
W 73-62
Home
11/15/2021
Texas Southern
-
Home
11/18/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
11/23/2021
South Dakota State
-
Home
11/24/2021
Nevada
-
Home
11/27/2021
Winthrop
-
Home
12/2/2021
Arizona
-
Away
Texas Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Oregon
L 83-66
Away
11/12/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 67-58
Away
11/15/2021
Washington
-
Away
11/17/2021
Air Force
-
Away
11/21/2021
NC State
-
Away
11/24/2021
BYU
-
Away
12/1/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
12/6/2021
Florida
-
Away
How To Watch
November
15
2021
Texas Southern at Washington
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
