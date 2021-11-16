Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Southern Tigers (0-0) take on the Washington Huskies (0-0) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Texas Southern

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. Texas Southern

Last year, the Huskies averaged only 1.8 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Tigers allowed (69.5).

The Tigers scored only 3.5 fewer points per game last year (73.9) than the Huskies allowed their opponents to score (77.4).

The Huskies made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

The Tigers shot 44.5% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 45.4% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

Washington Players to Watch

Quade Green scored 15.4 points and dished out 3.6 assists per game last season.

Nate Roberts averaged 5.7 boards per game in addition to his 5.2 PPG average.

Jamal Bey knocked down 1.5 threes per game a season ago.

Green averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Hameir Wright compiled 1.0 block per contest.

Texas Southern Players to Watch

Michael Weathers scored 16.5 points and dished out 3.5 assists per game last season.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.

Galen Alexander knocked down 1.0 three per game a season ago.

Weathers averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Nicholas collected 1.1 blocks per contest.

Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Northern Illinois L 71-64 Home 11/11/2021 Northern Arizona W 73-62 Home 11/15/2021 Texas Southern - Home 11/18/2021 Wyoming - Home 11/23/2021 South Dakota State - Home 11/24/2021 Nevada - Home 11/27/2021 Winthrop - Home 12/2/2021 Arizona - Away

Texas Southern Schedule