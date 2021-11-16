Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Washington vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    The Texas Southern Tigers (0-0) take on the Washington Huskies (0-0) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Texas Southern

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Washington vs. Texas Southern

    • Last year, the Huskies averaged only 1.8 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Tigers allowed (69.5).
    • The Tigers scored only 3.5 fewer points per game last year (73.9) than the Huskies allowed their opponents to score (77.4).
    • The Huskies made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
    • The Tigers shot 44.5% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 45.4% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Quade Green scored 15.4 points and dished out 3.6 assists per game last season.
    • Nate Roberts averaged 5.7 boards per game in addition to his 5.2 PPG average.
    • Jamal Bey knocked down 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Green averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Hameir Wright compiled 1.0 block per contest.

    Texas Southern Players to Watch

    • Michael Weathers scored 16.5 points and dished out 3.5 assists per game last season.
    • Joirdon Karl Nicholas pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
    • Galen Alexander knocked down 1.0 three per game a season ago.
    • Weathers averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Nicholas collected 1.1 blocks per contest.

    Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Northern Illinois

    L 71-64

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Northern Arizona

    W 73-62

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Texas Southern

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Winthrop

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    Texas Southern Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Oregon

    L 83-66

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    L 67-58

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Air Force

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    BYU

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Texas Southern at Washington

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

