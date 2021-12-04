Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host the No. 5 UCLA Bruins (7-1, 0-0 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, starting at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. UCLA

The Huskies average 72.6 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 66.8 the Bruins allow.

The Bruins put up an average of 82.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 73.5 the Huskies give up.

The Huskies make 39.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (43%).

The Bruins are shooting 46.5% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 42.7% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

Washington Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Huskies is Terrell Brown Jr., who scores 21.9 points and dishes out four assists per game.

Nate Roberts leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing seven boards per game while also scoring 3.6 points a contest.

Jamal Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

The Washington steals leader is Brown, who averages two takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roberts, who compiles one block per contest.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang racks up 17.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bruins.

UCLA's leader in rebounds is Myles Johnson with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyger Campbell with 3.8 per game.

Campbell makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bruins.

UCLA's leader in steals is Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Johnson with 1.8 per game.

Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 Wyoming L 77-72 Home 11/22/2021 George Mason W 77-74 Home 11/23/2021 South Dakota State W 87-76 Home 11/24/2021 Nevada L 81-62 Away 11/27/2021 Winthrop L 82-74 Home 12/5/2021 UCLA - Home 12/12/2021 Gonzaga - Away 12/18/2021 Seattle U - Home 12/21/2021 Utah Valley - Home 12/29/2021 Washington State - Away 1/6/2022 Utah - Away

UCLA Schedule