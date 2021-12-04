Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host the No. 5 UCLA Bruins (7-1, 0-0 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, starting at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

    How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Washington vs. UCLA

    • The Huskies average 72.6 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 66.8 the Bruins allow.
    • The Bruins put up an average of 82.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 73.5 the Huskies give up.
    • The Huskies make 39.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (43%).
    • The Bruins are shooting 46.5% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 42.7% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Huskies is Terrell Brown Jr., who scores 21.9 points and dishes out four assists per game.
    • Nate Roberts leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing seven boards per game while also scoring 3.6 points a contest.
    • Jamal Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
    • The Washington steals leader is Brown, who averages two takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roberts, who compiles one block per contest.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Johnny Juzang racks up 17.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bruins.
    • UCLA's leader in rebounds is Myles Johnson with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyger Campbell with 3.8 per game.
    • Campbell makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bruins.
    • UCLA's leader in steals is Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Johnson with 1.8 per game.

    Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Wyoming

    L 77-72

    Home

    11/22/2021

    George Mason

    W 77-74

    Home

    11/23/2021

    South Dakota State

    W 87-76

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Nevada

    L 81-62

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Winthrop

    L 82-74

    Home

    12/5/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Seattle U

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Utah Valley

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Utah

    -

    Away

    UCLA Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    North Florida

    W 98-63

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 75-62

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Gonzaga

    L 83-63

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UNLV

    W 73-51

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Colorado

    W 73-61

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Cal Poly

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    UCLA at Washington

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Hockey Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Salernitana

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball against the defense of Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Ohio State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York City midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) celebrates his goal scored agianst the New England Revolution during extra time in the conference semifinals of the 2021 MLS playoffs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    51 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    51 minutes ago
    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger: Semifinals & Doubles Final

    1 hour ago
    algeria soccer
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Lebanon vs. Algeria

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball against the defense of Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) celebrates with teammates after making a three point basket over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy