How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host the No. 5 UCLA Bruins (7-1, 0-0 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, starting at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
Key Stats for Washington vs. UCLA
- The Huskies average 72.6 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 66.8 the Bruins allow.
- The Bruins put up an average of 82.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 73.5 the Huskies give up.
- The Huskies make 39.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- The Bruins are shooting 46.5% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 42.7% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
Washington Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Huskies is Terrell Brown Jr., who scores 21.9 points and dishes out four assists per game.
- Nate Roberts leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing seven boards per game while also scoring 3.6 points a contest.
- Jamal Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- The Washington steals leader is Brown, who averages two takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roberts, who compiles one block per contest.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang racks up 17.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bruins.
- UCLA's leader in rebounds is Myles Johnson with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyger Campbell with 3.8 per game.
- Campbell makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bruins.
- UCLA's leader in steals is Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Johnson with 1.8 per game.
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Wyoming
L 77-72
Home
11/22/2021
George Mason
W 77-74
Home
11/23/2021
South Dakota State
W 87-76
Home
11/24/2021
Nevada
L 81-62
Away
11/27/2021
Winthrop
L 82-74
Home
12/5/2021
UCLA
-
Home
12/12/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
12/18/2021
Seattle U
-
Home
12/21/2021
Utah Valley
-
Home
12/29/2021
Washington State
-
Away
1/6/2022
Utah
-
Away
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
North Florida
W 98-63
Home
11/22/2021
Bellarmine
W 75-62
Away
11/23/2021
Gonzaga
L 83-63
Home
11/27/2021
UNLV
W 73-51
Away
12/1/2021
Colorado
W 73-61
Home
12/5/2021
Washington
-
Away
12/11/2021
Marquette
-
Away
12/15/2021
Alabama State
-
Home
12/18/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
12/22/2021
Cal Poly
-
Home
12/30/2021
Arizona
-
Home