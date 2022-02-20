Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 UCLA Bruins (19-5, 10-4 Pac-12) hope to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Washington Huskies (13-12, 8-6 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-17
140.5 points
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Washington
- The 74 points per game the Bruins put up are only 4.2 more points than the Huskies allow (69.8).
- The Huskies average 5.1 more points per game (67.9) than the Bruins give up to opponents (62.8).
- The Bruins are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Huskies allow to opponents.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang leads his team in both points (17.9) and assists (1.9) per contest, and also averages 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 12.4 points, 2.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
- Tyger Campbell is tops on the Bruins at 4.6 assists per game, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 12 points.
- Jules Bernard is averaging 12.1 points, 1.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
- Myles Johnson is tops on his team in rebounds per game (5.7), and also averages 4 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
Washington Players to Watch
- The Huskies receive 11.6 points, 5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Emmitt Matthews Jr..
- The Huskies receive 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jamal Bey.
- The Huskies receive 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Daejon Davis.
- Nate Roberts paces the Huskies in rebounding (6.8 per game), and produces 4.8 points and 0.2 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
How To Watch
February
19
2022
Washington at UCLA
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
