Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 UCLA Bruins (19-5, 10-4 Pac-12) hope to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Washington Huskies (13-12, 8-6 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -17 140.5 points

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Washington

The 74 points per game the Bruins put up are only 4.2 more points than the Huskies allow (69.8).

The Huskies average 5.1 more points per game (67.9) than the Bruins give up to opponents (62.8).

The Bruins are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Huskies allow to opponents.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang leads his team in both points (17.9) and assists (1.9) per contest, and also averages 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 12.4 points, 2.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Tyger Campbell is tops on the Bruins at 4.6 assists per game, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 12 points.

Jules Bernard is averaging 12.1 points, 1.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Myles Johnson is tops on his team in rebounds per game (5.7), and also averages 4 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Washington Players to Watch