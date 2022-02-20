Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 UCLA Bruins (19-5, 10-4 Pac-12) hope to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Washington Huskies (13-12, 8-6 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA vs Washington Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UCLA

-17

140.5 points

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Washington

  • The 74 points per game the Bruins put up are only 4.2 more points than the Huskies allow (69.8).
  • The Huskies average 5.1 more points per game (67.9) than the Bruins give up to opponents (62.8).
  • The Bruins are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Huskies allow to opponents.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Johnny Juzang leads his team in both points (17.9) and assists (1.9) per contest, and also averages 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 12.4 points, 2.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
  • Tyger Campbell is tops on the Bruins at 4.6 assists per game, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 12 points.
  • Jules Bernard is averaging 12.1 points, 1.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
  • Myles Johnson is tops on his team in rebounds per game (5.7), and also averages 4 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Washington Players to Watch

  • The Huskies receive 11.6 points, 5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Emmitt Matthews Jr..
  • The Huskies receive 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jamal Bey.
  • The Huskies receive 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Daejon Davis.
  • Nate Roberts paces the Huskies in rebounding (6.8 per game), and produces 4.8 points and 0.2 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Washington at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17709644
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Flames

By Ben Macaluso
1 hour ago
Feb 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
USATSI_17710641
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at UCLA

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Jalin Anderson (12) and guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy