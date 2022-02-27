How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Washington Huskies (14-14, 9-8 Pac-12) host the No. 12 UCLA Bruins (22-6, 13-5 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, starting at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022.

How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Key Stats for Washington vs. UCLA

The 67.7 points per game the Huskies average are 5.8 more points than the Bruins allow (61.9).

The Bruins put up an average of 74.1 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 70.3 the Huskies allow.

The Huskies make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

Washington Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Huskies is Terrell Brown Jr., who scores 22.0 points and distributes 4.2 assists per game.

Nate Roberts is Washington's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.7 boards in each contest while scoring 5.0 points per game.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.

Brown and Jamal Bey lead Washington on the defensive end, with Brown leading the team in steals averaging 2.5 per game and Bey in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang is the top scorer for the Bruins with 17.0 points per game. He also adds 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his statistics.

UCLA's leader in rebounds is Myles Johnson with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyger Campbell with 4.3 per game.

Juzang is dependable from distance and leads the Bruins with 1.7 made threes per game.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCLA while Johnson (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Arizona L 92-68 Home 2/17/2022 USC L 79-69 Away 2/19/2022 UCLA L 76-50 Away 2/23/2022 Washington State L 78-70 Away 2/26/2022 Washington State W 78-70 Home 2/28/2022 UCLA - Home 3/3/2022 Oregon - Home 3/5/2022 Oregon State - Home

