Washington vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch Washington vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 17 USC Trojans (21-4, 10-4 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Washington Huskies (13-11, 8-5 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Galen Center. The contest airs at 11:30 PM ET.

How to Watch USC vs. Washington

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Galen Center

Favorite Spread Total USC -11.5 139.5 points

Key Stats for USC vs. Washington

The 73.1 points per game the Trojans average are only 3.7 more points than the Huskies give up (69.4).

The Huskies score an average of 67.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 63.6 the Trojans allow.

This season, the Trojans have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.

The Huskies have shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

USC Players to Watch

Isaiah Mobley is tops on his team in both points (14.7) and rebounds (8.5) per contest, and also posts 3.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.

Drew Peterson averages a team-leading 3.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds, shooting 47.7% from the field and 41.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chevez Goodwin is averaging 11.8 points, 0.6 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Boogie Ellis puts up 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 42.0% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Agbonkpolo averages 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Washington Players to Watch