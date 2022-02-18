Washington vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch Washington vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 USC Trojans (21-4, 10-4 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Washington Huskies (13-11, 8-5 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Galen Center. The contest airs at 11:30 PM ET.
How to Watch USC vs. Washington
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Galen Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
USC
-11.5
139.5 points
Key Stats for USC vs. Washington
- The 73.1 points per game the Trojans average are only 3.7 more points than the Huskies give up (69.4).
- The Huskies score an average of 67.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 63.6 the Trojans allow.
- This season, the Trojans have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.
- The Huskies have shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Mobley is tops on his team in both points (14.7) and rebounds (8.5) per contest, and also posts 3.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.
- Drew Peterson averages a team-leading 3.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds, shooting 47.7% from the field and 41.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Chevez Goodwin is averaging 11.8 points, 0.6 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
- Boogie Ellis puts up 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 42.0% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Agbonkpolo averages 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Washington Players to Watch
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. is posting 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Daejon Davis gives the Huskies 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also delivers 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jamal Bey is putting up 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 33.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Nate Roberts is putting up a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 4.9 points and 0.2 assists, making 47.9% of his shots from the floor.
