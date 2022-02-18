Washington vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 6, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) reacts during warmups before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) reacts during warmups before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 USC Trojans (21-4, 10-4 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Washington Huskies (13-11, 8-5 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Galen Center. The contest airs at 11:30 PM ET.

How to Watch USC vs. Washington

USC vs Washington Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

USC

-11.5

139.5 points

Key Stats for USC vs. Washington

  • The 73.1 points per game the Trojans average are only 3.7 more points than the Huskies give up (69.4).
  • The Huskies score an average of 67.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 63.6 the Trojans allow.
  • This season, the Trojans have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.
  • The Huskies have shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

USC Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Mobley is tops on his team in both points (14.7) and rebounds (8.5) per contest, and also posts 3.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Drew Peterson averages a team-leading 3.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds, shooting 47.7% from the field and 41.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Chevez Goodwin is averaging 11.8 points, 0.6 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Boogie Ellis puts up 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 42.0% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Agbonkpolo averages 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Washington Players to Watch

  • Emmitt Matthews Jr. is posting 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
  • Daejon Davis gives the Huskies 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also delivers 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Jamal Bey is putting up 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 33.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
  • Nate Roberts is putting up a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 4.9 points and 0.2 assists, making 47.9% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Washington at USC

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
11:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (left) shoots the ball against San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (middle) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

3 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (left) shoots the ball against San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (middle) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Jose State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

3 minutes ago
Feb 6, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) reacts during warmups before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

33 minutes ago
Feb 6, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) reacts during warmups before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17676501
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at UCLA

1 hour ago
usc
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at USC

1 hour ago
USATSI_12158995 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Stanford

1 hour ago
Feb 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) celebrates in the second half as UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) look on at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 hour ago
Feb 10, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy