Washington vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

The Utah Utes (8-13, 1-10 Pac-12) will visit the Washington Huskies (10-9, 5-3 Pac-12) after losing eight road games in a row. The contest starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. Utah

The Huskies average 65.4 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 69.5 the Utes allow.

The Utes put up just 1.3 more points per game (69.1) than the Huskies give up (67.8).

The Huskies make 39.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points lower than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

The Utes are shooting 41.5% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 44.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

Washington Players to Watch

Terrell Brown Jr. leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 21.2 points and distributing 3.9 assists.

Nate Roberts is Washington's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 4.1 points per game.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.

Brown is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 2.6 steals per game, while Roberts leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Utah Players to Watch

Branden Carlson is the top scorer for the Utes with 10.1 points per game. He also tacks on 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his scoring output.

Utah's leader in rebounds is Marco Anthony with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Rollie Worster with 3.2 per game.

David Jenkins Jr. averages two three-pointers per game, the most on the Utes.

Utah's leader in steals is Worster (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Carlson (1.5 per game).

Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/12/2022 Cal W 64-55 Home 1/15/2022 Stanford W 67-64 Home 1/20/2022 Oregon State W 82-72 Away 1/23/2022 Oregon L 84-56 Away 1/27/2022 Colorado W 60-58 Home 1/29/2022 Utah - Home 2/3/2022 Cal - Away 2/6/2022 Stanford - Away 2/10/2022 Arizona State - Home 2/12/2022 Arizona - Home 2/17/2022 USC - Away

Utah Schedule