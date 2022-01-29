Washington vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) shoots the ball against Washington State Cougars forward Efe Abogidi (0) in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-13, 1-10 Pac-12) will visit the Washington Huskies (10-9, 5-3 Pac-12) after losing eight road games in a row. The contest starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Washington vs. Utah

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. Utah

  • The Huskies average 65.4 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 69.5 the Utes allow.
  • The Utes put up just 1.3 more points per game (69.1) than the Huskies give up (67.8).
  • The Huskies make 39.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points lower than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • The Utes are shooting 41.5% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 44.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

Washington Players to Watch

  • Terrell Brown Jr. leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 21.2 points and distributing 3.9 assists.
  • Nate Roberts is Washington's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 4.1 points per game.
  • Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.
  • Brown is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 2.6 steals per game, while Roberts leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Utah Players to Watch

  • Branden Carlson is the top scorer for the Utes with 10.1 points per game. He also tacks on 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • Utah's leader in rebounds is Marco Anthony with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Rollie Worster with 3.2 per game.
  • David Jenkins Jr. averages two three-pointers per game, the most on the Utes.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Worster (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Carlson (1.5 per game).

Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Cal

W 64-55

Home

1/15/2022

Stanford

W 67-64

Home

1/20/2022

Oregon State

W 82-72

Away

1/23/2022

Oregon

L 84-56

Away

1/27/2022

Colorado

W 60-58

Home

1/29/2022

Utah

-

Home

2/3/2022

Cal

-

Away

2/6/2022

Stanford

-

Away

2/10/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

2/12/2022

Arizona

-

Home

2/17/2022

USC

-

Away

Utah Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Arizona

L 82-64

Away

1/17/2022

Arizona State

L 64-62

Away

1/20/2022

UCLA

L 63-58

Home

1/22/2022

USC

L 79-67

Home

1/26/2022

Washington State

L 71-54

Away

1/29/2022

Washington

-

Away

2/3/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

2/5/2022

Oregon

-

Home

2/12/2022

Colorado

-

Away

2/17/2022

Stanford

-

Away

2/19/2022

Cal

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Utah at Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
