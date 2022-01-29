Washington vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Washington vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (8-13, 1-10 Pac-12) will visit the Washington Huskies (10-9, 5-3 Pac-12) after losing eight road games in a row. The contest starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
How to Watch Washington vs. Utah
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
Key Stats for Washington vs. Utah
- The Huskies average 65.4 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 69.5 the Utes allow.
- The Utes put up just 1.3 more points per game (69.1) than the Huskies give up (67.8).
- The Huskies make 39.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points lower than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- The Utes are shooting 41.5% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 44.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
Washington Players to Watch
- Terrell Brown Jr. leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 21.2 points and distributing 3.9 assists.
- Nate Roberts is Washington's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 4.1 points per game.
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.
- Brown is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 2.6 steals per game, while Roberts leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson is the top scorer for the Utes with 10.1 points per game. He also tacks on 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Utah's leader in rebounds is Marco Anthony with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Rollie Worster with 3.2 per game.
- David Jenkins Jr. averages two three-pointers per game, the most on the Utes.
- Utah's leader in steals is Worster (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Carlson (1.5 per game).
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Cal
W 64-55
Home
1/15/2022
Stanford
W 67-64
Home
1/20/2022
Oregon State
W 82-72
Away
1/23/2022
Oregon
L 84-56
Away
1/27/2022
Colorado
W 60-58
Home
1/29/2022
Utah
-
Home
2/3/2022
Cal
-
Away
2/6/2022
Stanford
-
Away
2/10/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
2/12/2022
Arizona
-
Home
2/17/2022
USC
-
Away
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
Arizona
L 82-64
Away
1/17/2022
Arizona State
L 64-62
Away
1/20/2022
UCLA
L 63-58
Home
1/22/2022
USC
L 79-67
Home
1/26/2022
Washington State
L 71-54
Away
1/29/2022
Washington
-
Away
2/3/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
2/5/2022
Oregon
-
Home
2/12/2022
Colorado
-
Away
2/17/2022
Stanford
-
Away
2/19/2022
Cal
-
Away
How To Watch
January
29
2022
Utah at Washington
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
5:00
PM/EST
