Washington vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Washington vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) shoots a layup against the Seattle Redhawks during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Utes (8-6, 0-0 Pac-12) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Huskies (5-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Utah vs. Washington

    • Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
    • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Utah vs. Washington

    • The Utes score 5.3 more points per game (72.7) than the Huskies give up (67.4).
    • The Huskies' 64.7 points per game are just 3.2 fewer points than the 67.9 the Utes give up to opponents.
    • The Utes make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
    • The Huskies have shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points below the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Utes have averaged.

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Branden Carlson leads his team in both points (12.4) and assists (1.3) per game, and also posts 5.7 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.2 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
    • Rollie Worster paces the Utes at 3.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 7.8 points.
    • Marco Anthony leads the Utes at 6.0 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.6 assists and 7.5 points.
    • Both Gach posts 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • David Jenkins Jr. averages 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Emmitt Matthews Jr. gives the Huskies 11.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Daejon Davis is putting up 8.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 30.7% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
    • The Huskies get 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from PJ Fuller.
    • Jamal Bey is averaging 8.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 33.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Washington at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
