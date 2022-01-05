Washington vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch Washington vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) shoots a layup against the Seattle Redhawks during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-6, 0-0 Pac-12) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Huskies (5-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Utah vs. Washington

The Utes score 5.3 more points per game (72.7) than the Huskies give up (67.4).

The Huskies' 64.7 points per game are just 3.2 fewer points than the 67.9 the Utes give up to opponents.

The Utes make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

The Huskies have shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points below the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Utes have averaged.

Utah Players to Watch

Branden Carlson leads his team in both points (12.4) and assists (1.3) per game, and also posts 5.7 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.2 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

Rollie Worster paces the Utes at 3.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 7.8 points.

Marco Anthony leads the Utes at 6.0 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.6 assists and 7.5 points.

Both Gach posts 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

David Jenkins Jr. averages 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Washington Players to Watch