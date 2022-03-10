Washington vs. Utah: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Washington vs. Utah: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 seed Washington Huskies (16-15, 11-9 Pac-12) are squaring off against the No. 11 seed Utah Utes (11-19, 4-16 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game at 11:30 PM.
How to Watch Washington vs. Utah
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington vs. Utah
- The 68.3 points per game the Huskies record are the same as the Utes allow.
- The Utes' 69.7 points per game are only 0.6 fewer points than the 70.3 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- This season, the Huskies have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Utes' opponents have knocked down.
- The Utes have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
Washington Players to Watch
- The Huskies scoring leader is Emmitt Matthews Jr., who averages 11.7 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
- Nate Roberts is Washington's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 per game, while Daejon Davis is its best passer, distributing 2.9 assists in each contest.
- The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Jamal Bey, who makes 1.4 threes per game.
- Davis and Bey lead Washington on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Bey in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson puts up 13.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Utes.
- The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Marco Anthony with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.7 points and 2.0 assists per game) and Rollie Worster with 3.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game).
- Gabe Madsen averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Utes.
- Worster (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Carlson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Washington State
L 78-70
Away
2/26/2022
Washington State
W 78-70
Home
2/28/2022
UCLA
L 77-66
Home
3/3/2022
Oregon
W 78-67
Home
3/5/2022
Oregon State
W 78-67
Home
3/9/2022
Utah
-
Home
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Stanford
W 60-56
Away
2/19/2022
Cal
W 60-58
Away
2/24/2022
Arizona
L 97-77
Home
2/26/2022
Arizona State
L 63-61
Home
3/5/2022
Colorado
L 84-71
Home
3/9/2022
Washington
-
Away
