Washington vs. Utah: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Mar 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) drives to the basket against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 seed Washington Huskies (16-15, 11-9 Pac-12) are squaring off against the No. 11 seed Utah Utes (11-19, 4-16 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game at 11:30 PM.

How to Watch Washington vs. Utah

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Key Stats for Washington vs. Utah

The 68.3 points per game the Huskies record are the same as the Utes allow.

The Utes' 69.7 points per game are only 0.6 fewer points than the 70.3 the Huskies allow to opponents.

This season, the Huskies have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Utes' opponents have knocked down.

The Utes have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

Washington Players to Watch

The Huskies scoring leader is Emmitt Matthews Jr., who averages 11.7 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Nate Roberts is Washington's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 per game, while Daejon Davis is its best passer, distributing 2.9 assists in each contest.

The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Jamal Bey, who makes 1.4 threes per game.

Davis and Bey lead Washington on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Bey in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Utah Players to Watch

Branden Carlson puts up 13.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Utes.

The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Marco Anthony with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.7 points and 2.0 assists per game) and Rollie Worster with 3.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game).

Gabe Madsen averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Utes.

Worster (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Carlson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/23/2022 Washington State L 78-70 Away 2/26/2022 Washington State W 78-70 Home 2/28/2022 UCLA L 77-66 Home 3/3/2022 Oregon W 78-67 Home 3/5/2022 Oregon State W 78-67 Home 3/9/2022 Utah - Home

Utah Schedule