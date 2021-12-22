Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Washington vs. Utah Valley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) dribbles against the Seattle Redhawks during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Huskies (5-5) play the Utah Valley Wolverines (8-3) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Utah Valley

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Washington vs. Utah Valley

    • The Huskies put up 64.5 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 65.1 the Wolverines allow.
    • The Wolverines score 11.7 more points per game (76.3) than the Huskies give up to opponents (64.6).
    • This season, the Huskies have a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Wolverines' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (41.8%).

    Washington Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Huskies is Terrell Brown Jr., who scores 21.2 points and dishes out 3.9 assists per game.
    • Nate Roberts is Washington's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 4.1 points per game.
    • Jamal Bey leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Daejon Davis and Roberts lead Washington on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Roberts in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Utah Valley Players to Watch

    • Fardaws Aimaq averages 19.8 points and 13.5 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Utah Valley's assist leader is Blaze Nield with 4.5 per game. He also averages 7.5 points per game and adds 2.0 rebounds per game.
    • Le'Tre Darthard hits 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wolverines.
    • Utah Valley's leader in steals is Nield (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aimaq (1.5 per game).

    Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    South Dakota State

    W 87-76

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Nevada

    L 81-62

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Winthrop

    L 82-74

    Home

    12/5/2021

    UCLA

    L 2-0

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Seattle U

    W 64-56

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Utah Valley

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Utah

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Cal

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Stanford

    -

    Home

    Utah Valley Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Denver

    W 77-68

    Home

    12/1/2021

    BYU

    W 72-65

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Southern Utah

    L 60-56

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Wyoming

    L 74-62

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Bethesda (CA)

    W 107-65

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Abilene Christian

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Tarleton State

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Dixie State

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Seattle U

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Cal Baptist

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Utah Valley at Washington

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

