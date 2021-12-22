Publish date:
How to Watch Washington vs. Utah Valley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Huskies (5-5) play the Utah Valley Wolverines (8-3) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington vs. Utah Valley
- The Huskies put up 64.5 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 65.1 the Wolverines allow.
- The Wolverines score 11.7 more points per game (76.3) than the Huskies give up to opponents (64.6).
- This season, the Huskies have a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have knocked down.
- The Wolverines' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (41.8%).
Washington Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Huskies is Terrell Brown Jr., who scores 21.2 points and dishes out 3.9 assists per game.
- Nate Roberts is Washington's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 4.1 points per game.
- Jamal Bey leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Daejon Davis and Roberts lead Washington on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Roberts in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Fardaws Aimaq averages 19.8 points and 13.5 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Utah Valley's assist leader is Blaze Nield with 4.5 per game. He also averages 7.5 points per game and adds 2.0 rebounds per game.
- Le'Tre Darthard hits 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wolverines.
- Utah Valley's leader in steals is Nield (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aimaq (1.5 per game).
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
South Dakota State
W 87-76
Home
11/24/2021
Nevada
L 81-62
Away
11/27/2021
Winthrop
L 82-74
Home
12/5/2021
UCLA
L 2-0
Home
12/18/2021
Seattle U
W 64-56
Home
12/21/2021
Utah Valley
-
Home
12/29/2021
Washington State
-
Away
1/6/2022
Utah
-
Away
1/9/2022
Colorado
-
Away
1/12/2022
Cal
-
Home
1/15/2022
Stanford
-
Home
Utah Valley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Denver
W 77-68
Home
12/1/2021
BYU
W 72-65
Home
12/8/2021
Southern Utah
L 60-56
Away
12/11/2021
Wyoming
L 74-62
Away
12/17/2021
Bethesda (CA)
W 107-65
Home
12/21/2021
Washington
-
Away
12/30/2021
Abilene Christian
-
Home
1/1/2022
Tarleton State
-
Home
1/8/2022
Dixie State
-
Home
1/12/2022
Seattle U
-
Away
1/15/2022
Cal Baptist
-
Away
