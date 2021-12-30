Washington vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) shoots a layup against the Seattle Redhawks during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Beasley Coliseum, starting at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Washington State -13.5 136.5 points

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Washington

The Cougars score 75.7 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 64.9 the Huskies give up.

The Huskies score an average of 63.4 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 63.3 the Cougars allow.

This season, the Cougars have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.

Washington State Players to Watch

Noah Williams averages 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 36.9% from the floor.

Efe Abogidi is averaging 7.1 points, 0.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Mouhamed Gueye averages a team-best 5.3 rebounds per game. He is also posting 6.3 points and 0.3 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor.

TJ Bamba posts 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Washington Players to Watch