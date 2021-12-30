Washington vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Washington vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) shoots a layup against the Seattle Redhawks during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington State Cougars (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Beasley Coliseum, starting at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington

    Washington State vs Washington Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Washington State

    -13.5

    136.5 points

    Key Stats for Washington State vs. Washington

    • The Cougars score 75.7 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 64.9 the Huskies give up.
    • The Huskies score an average of 63.4 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 63.3 the Cougars allow.
    • This season, the Cougars have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Noah Williams averages 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 36.9% from the floor.
    • Efe Abogidi is averaging 7.1 points, 0.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
    • Mouhamed Gueye averages a team-best 5.3 rebounds per game. He is also posting 6.3 points and 0.3 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor.
    • TJ Bamba posts 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Emmitt Matthews Jr. gets the Huskies 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Daejon Davis is putting up 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 31.3% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
    • Jamal Bey is posting 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 33.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
    • PJ Fuller gets the Huskies 9.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Washington at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    washington state
    College Basketball

