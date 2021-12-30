Washington vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Washington vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Beasley Coliseum, starting at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington State
-13.5
136.5 points
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Washington
- The Cougars score 75.7 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 64.9 the Huskies give up.
- The Huskies score an average of 63.4 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 63.3 the Cougars allow.
- This season, the Cougars have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Noah Williams averages 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 36.9% from the floor.
- Efe Abogidi is averaging 7.1 points, 0.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
- Mouhamed Gueye averages a team-best 5.3 rebounds per game. He is also posting 6.3 points and 0.3 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor.
- TJ Bamba posts 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Washington Players to Watch
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. gets the Huskies 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Daejon Davis is putting up 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 31.3% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- Jamal Bey is posting 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 33.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- PJ Fuller gets the Huskies 9.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
