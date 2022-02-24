Washington vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Washington vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (14-12, 7-8 Pac-12) take a five-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Washington Huskies (13-13, 8-7 Pac-12), losers of three straight. The contest begins at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Washington
- The 70.2 points per game the Cougars put up are just 0.2 more points than the Huskies give up (70.0).
- The Huskies' 67.2 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 63.0 the Cougars allow.
- The Cougars make 40.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- The Huskies are shooting 40.2% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 40.7% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Efe Abogidi paces the Cougars at 5.5 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.5 assists and 6.9 points.
- Noah Williams is averaging 10.6 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
- Mouhamed Gueye averages 7.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the field.
- Tyrell Roberts puts up 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Washington Players to Watch
- The Huskies get 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Emmitt Matthews Jr..
- Jamal Bey is posting 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 33.5% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- The Huskies get 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Daejon Davis.
- Nate Roberts is No. 1 on the Huskies in rebounding (6.7 per game), and posts 4.8 points and 0.2 assists. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
