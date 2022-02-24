Washington vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Washington vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) is fouled while shooting by Washington State Cougars forward Efe Abogidi (0) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (14-12, 7-8 Pac-12) take a five-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Washington Huskies (13-13, 8-7 Pac-12), losers of three straight. The contest begins at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Beasley Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV

Favorite Spread Total Washington State -10 136 points

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Washington

The 70.2 points per game the Cougars put up are just 0.2 more points than the Huskies give up (70.0).

The Huskies' 67.2 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 63.0 the Cougars allow.

The Cougars make 40.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

The Huskies are shooting 40.2% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 40.7% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Washington State Players to Watch

Efe Abogidi paces the Cougars at 5.5 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.5 assists and 6.9 points.

Noah Williams is averaging 10.6 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Mouhamed Gueye averages 7.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the field.

Tyrell Roberts puts up 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Washington Players to Watch