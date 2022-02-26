Feb 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) shoots the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) and guard Peyton Watson (23) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (13-14, 8-8 Pac-12) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (15-12, 8-8 Pac-12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

How to Watch Washington vs. Washington State

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. Washington State

The Cougars score 70.5 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 70.3 the Huskies give up.

The Huskies put up an average of 67.3 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 63.2 the Cougars give up.

This season, the Cougars have a 40.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.

The Huskies are shooting 40.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 40.9% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Washington State Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Cougars is Michael Flowers, who scores 13.3 points and dishes out 3.1 assists per game.

Washington State's best rebounder is Efe Abogidi, who averages 5.8 boards per game in addition to his 7.4 PPG average.

Flowers makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The Washington State steals leader is Noah Williams, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Abogidi, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Washington Players to Watch

The Huskies' Terrell Brown Jr. puts up enough points (22.0 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Nate Roberts is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 6.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 4.8 points and adds 0.2 assists per game.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. is the top shooter from distance for the Huskies, hitting 1.4 threes per game.

Brown (2.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Jamal Bey (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Arizona State L 58-55 Home 2/14/2022 Oregon L 62-59 Away 2/17/2022 UCLA L 76-56 Away 2/20/2022 USC L 62-60 Away 2/23/2022 Washington W 78-70 Home 2/26/2022 Washington - Away 2/28/2022 Oregon State - Away 3/3/2022 Oregon State - Home 3/5/2022 Oregon - Home

Washington Schedule