How to Watch Washington vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Huskies (13-14, 8-8 Pac-12) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (15-12, 8-8 Pac-12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington vs. Washington State
- The Cougars score 70.5 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 70.3 the Huskies give up.
- The Huskies put up an average of 67.3 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 63.2 the Cougars give up.
- This season, the Cougars have a 40.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.
- The Huskies are shooting 40.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 40.9% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
Washington State Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Cougars is Michael Flowers, who scores 13.3 points and dishes out 3.1 assists per game.
- Washington State's best rebounder is Efe Abogidi, who averages 5.8 boards per game in addition to his 7.4 PPG average.
- Flowers makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- The Washington State steals leader is Noah Williams, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Abogidi, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Washington Players to Watch
- The Huskies' Terrell Brown Jr. puts up enough points (22.0 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Nate Roberts is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 6.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 4.8 points and adds 0.2 assists per game.
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. is the top shooter from distance for the Huskies, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
- Brown (2.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Jamal Bey (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Arizona State
L 58-55
Home
2/14/2022
Oregon
L 62-59
Away
2/17/2022
UCLA
L 76-56
Away
2/20/2022
USC
L 62-60
Away
2/23/2022
Washington
W 78-70
Home
2/26/2022
Washington
-
Away
2/28/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
3/3/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
3/5/2022
Oregon
-
Home
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Arizona State
W 87-64
Home
2/12/2022
Arizona
L 92-68
Home
2/17/2022
USC
L 79-69
Away
2/19/2022
UCLA
L 76-50
Away
2/23/2022
Washington State
L 78-70
Away
2/26/2022
Washington State
-
Home
2/28/2022
UCLA
-
Home
3/3/2022
Oregon
-
Home
3/5/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
(Sign up now for a free trial.)