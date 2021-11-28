Washington vs. Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

How to Watch Washington vs. Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Winthrop Eagles (2-3) will visit the Washington Huskies (4-3) after losing three road games in a row. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
How to Watch Washington vs. Winthrop
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington vs. Winthrop
- Last year, the Huskies recorded 67.7 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 67.0 the Eagles allowed.
- The Eagles scored only 1.5 more points per game last year (78.9) than the Huskies gave up (77.4).
- Last season, the Huskies had a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
- The Eagles shot 45.7% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.4% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
Washington Players to Watch
- The Huskies leader in points and assists is Terrell Brown Jr., who scores 22.4 points per game along with 3.7 assists.
- Nate Roberts leads Washington in rebounding, pulling down 7.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 4.1 points a contest.
- Jamal Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- Brown is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Roberts leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Chandler Vaudrin scored 12.0 points, pulled down 7.3 rebounds and distributed 6.9 assists per game last season.
- Josh Corbin hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Vaudrin averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Chase Claxton compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Texas Southern
W 72-65
Home
11/18/2021
Wyoming
L 77-72
Home
11/22/2021
George Mason
W 77-74
Home
11/23/2021
South Dakota State
W 87-76
Home
11/24/2021
Nevada
L 81-62
Away
11/27/2021
Winthrop
-
Home
12/2/2021
Arizona
-
Away
12/5/2021
UCLA
-
Home
12/12/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
12/18/2021
Seattle U
-
Home
12/21/2021
Utah Valley
-
Home
Winthrop Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Mary Baldwin
W 110-78
Home
11/13/2021
Mercer
W 88-85
Home
11/16/2021
Middle Tennessee
L 76-65
Away
11/20/2021
Vanderbilt
L 77-63
Away
11/22/2021
Washington State
L 92-86
Away
11/27/2021
Washington
-
Away
12/1/2021
Hartford
-
Home
12/4/2021
Coastal Carolina
-
Away
12/7/2021
Furman
-
Home
12/11/2021
Carver
-
Home
12/15/2021
Elon
-
Away