Washington vs. Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington vs. Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Winthrop Eagles forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) reacts to a call during the game against the Villanova Wildcats during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Winthrop Eagles (2-3) will visit the Washington Huskies (4-3) after losing three road games in a row. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Winthrop

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Washington vs. Winthrop

    • Last year, the Huskies recorded 67.7 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 67.0 the Eagles allowed.
    • The Eagles scored only 1.5 more points per game last year (78.9) than the Huskies gave up (77.4).
    • Last season, the Huskies had a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
    • The Eagles shot 45.7% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.4% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • The Huskies leader in points and assists is Terrell Brown Jr., who scores 22.4 points per game along with 3.7 assists.
    • Nate Roberts leads Washington in rebounding, pulling down 7.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 4.1 points a contest.
    • Jamal Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
    • Brown is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Roberts leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Winthrop Players to Watch

    • Chandler Vaudrin scored 12.0 points, pulled down 7.3 rebounds and distributed 6.9 assists per game last season.
    • Josh Corbin hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Vaudrin averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Chase Claxton compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.

    Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 72-65

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Wyoming

    L 77-72

    Home

    11/22/2021

    George Mason

    W 77-74

    Home

    11/23/2021

    South Dakota State

    W 87-76

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Nevada

    L 81-62

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Winthrop

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Seattle U

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Utah Valley

    -

    Home

    Winthrop Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Mary Baldwin

    W 110-78

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Mercer

    W 88-85

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    L 76-65

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Vanderbilt

    L 77-63

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Washington State

    L 92-86

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Hartford

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Coastal Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Furman

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Carver

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Elon

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Winthrop at Washington

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

