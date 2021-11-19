Washington vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Washington vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Huskies (2-1) take on the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Wyoming

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
    Key Stats for Washington vs. Wyoming

    • Last year, the 67.7 points per game the Huskies put up were 7.8 fewer points than the Cowboys allowed (75.5).
    • The Cowboys' 76.6 points per game last year were just 0.8 fewer points than the 77.4 the Huskies allowed to opponents.
    • The Huskies shot 42.4% from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Cowboys allowed to opponents.
    • The Cowboys shot at a 45.0% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Quade Green scored 15.4 points per game last season to go with 3.6 assists.
    • Nate Roberts pulled down an average of 5.7 boards in each contest while scoring 5.2 points per game last season.
    • Jamal Bey hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Green and Hameir Wright were defensive standouts last season, with Green averaging 1.1 steals per game and Wright collecting 1.0 block per contest.

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • Hunter Maldonado averaged 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game last season.
    • Marcus Williams tallied 14.8 points per game while tacking on 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
    • Xavier Dusell knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Williams averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Hunter Thompson collected 0.5 blocks per contest.

    Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Northern Illinois

    L 71-64

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Northern Arizona

    W 73-62

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 72-65

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    George Mason

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Winthrop

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    Wyoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    W 85-47

    Home

    11/14/2021

    UAPB

    W 85-45

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Hastings

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Denver

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    McNeese

    -

    Home

