Washington vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

How to Watch Washington vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Huskies (2-1) take on the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington vs. Wyoming
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
Key Stats for Washington vs. Wyoming
- Last year, the 67.7 points per game the Huskies put up were 7.8 fewer points than the Cowboys allowed (75.5).
- The Cowboys' 76.6 points per game last year were just 0.8 fewer points than the 77.4 the Huskies allowed to opponents.
- The Huskies shot 42.4% from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Cowboys allowed to opponents.
- The Cowboys shot at a 45.0% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.
Washington Players to Watch
- Quade Green scored 15.4 points per game last season to go with 3.6 assists.
- Nate Roberts pulled down an average of 5.7 boards in each contest while scoring 5.2 points per game last season.
- Jamal Bey hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Green and Hameir Wright were defensive standouts last season, with Green averaging 1.1 steals per game and Wright collecting 1.0 block per contest.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Hunter Maldonado averaged 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game last season.
- Marcus Williams tallied 14.8 points per game while tacking on 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
- Xavier Dusell knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- Williams averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Hunter Thompson collected 0.5 blocks per contest.
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Northern Illinois
L 71-64
Home
11/11/2021
Northern Arizona
W 73-62
Home
11/15/2021
Texas Southern
W 72-65
Home
11/18/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
11/22/2021
George Mason
-
Home
11/23/2021
South Dakota State
-
Home
11/24/2021
Nevada
-
Home
11/27/2021
Winthrop
-
Home
12/2/2021
Arizona
-
Away
Wyoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Detroit Mercy
W 85-47
Home
11/14/2021
UAPB
W 85-45
Home
11/18/2021
Washington
-
Away
11/22/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Away
11/26/2021
Hastings
-
Home
11/29/2021
CSU Fullerton
-
Away
12/2/2021
Denver
-
Home
12/4/2021
McNeese
-
Home
