How to Watch the Second-Round Matchup: No. 1 Arizona and No. 9 TCU

How to Watch the Second-Round No. 1 Arizona Tech and No. 9 TCU Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 1 Arizona comfortably got past No. 16 Wright State in the opening round of the men’s NCAA tournament on Friday. The victory set up a second round meeting with No. 9 TCU, which rolled in its opener against No. 8 Seton Hall.

How to watch the second round matchup between No. 1 Arizona and No. 9 TCU:

Game Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m ET

TV: TBS

The Wildcats overcame 19 turnovers to down the Raiders 87–70 in Friday’s first round South Region game. Without starting point guard Kerr Kriisa, Arizona still managed to score at will as Bennedict Mathurin dropped a team-high 18 points in the win. Center Christian Koloko also stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points and 13 rebounds in the Wildcats victory.

The Horned Frogs stifled the Pirates of Seton Hall later on Friday evening, giving up just 42 points in a 27-point victory. Sophomore guard Mike Miles scored a game-high 21 points to power TCU into the second round.

The winner of Sunday’s game will take on the winner of No. 4 Illinois and No. 5 Houston in the Sweet 16.

