How to Watch the Second Round Matchup: No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

How to Watch the Second Round No. 4 Arkansas and No. 12 New Mexico State Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arkansas will face off against New Mexico State in the second round of this year’s men’s NCAA tournament.

No. 4 Arkansas and No. 12 New Mexico State face off on Saturday evening, after an eventful Thursday night for each team. The Razorbacks survived a major scare from No. 13 Vermont, winning 75–71, while the Aggies provided the frights, taking down No. 5 UConn 70–63.

How to watch the second round matchup between No. 4 Arkansas and No. 12 New Mexico State:

Game Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:40 p.m ET

TV: TNT

Arkansas struggled mightily to put away Vermont on Thursday. While the Catamounts’ last lead came just under the 10-minute mark in the second half, Arkansas rarely extended its lead beyond a possession, and Vermont trailed by just two with 14 seconds left after a huge three from Ben Shungu. The guard combination of JD Notae and Stanley Umude led the way for Arkansas, combining for 38 points and 16 rebounds.

New Mexico State’s win introduced the country to Teddy Allen, who scored 37 points in the major upset. He converted on all 13 of his free throws, and hit 4-of-7 threes in the victory.

The winner of Saturday’s game will take on the winner of No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 9 Memphis in the Sweet 16.

