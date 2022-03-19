How to Watch the Second Round Matchup: No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 10 Miami

Auburn will face off against Miami (Fla.) in the second round of this year’s men’s NCAA tournament.

No. 2 Auburn and No. 10 Miami (Fla.) advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament after their respective wins Friday. Auburn surged past No. 15 Jacksonville State 80–61, while Miami won a squeaker against No. 7 USC, 68–66.

How to watch the second round matchup between No. 2 Auburn and No. 10 Miami:

Game Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m ET

TV: truTV

Auburn was tested early by the Gamecocks, but pulled ahead comfortably by the end of the first half, setting up a 19-point win. The dynamic frontcourt duo of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler combined for 33 points and 24 rebounds, while Kessler blocked an astounding nine shots in the game.

The Hurricanes’ game with the Trojans was a bit more dramatic. After USC’s Drew Peterson tied the game on a layup with 14 seconds left, Charlie Moore knocked down a pair of game-winning free throws with three seconds left. Star guard Isaiah Wong led all scorers with 22 points.

The winner of Saturday’s Midwest Region game will take on the winner of No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 11 Iowa State in the Sweet 16.

