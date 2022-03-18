How to Watch the Second Round Matchup: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis

Gonzaga will face off against Memphis in the second round of this year’s men’s NCAA tournament.

No. 1 Gonzaga got a scare in the first half from No. 16 Georgia State, but cruised in the second half to win 93–72. No. 9 Memphis used a dominant first half to outlast No. 8 Boise State 64–53.

Game Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m ET

TV: TBS

Gonzaga trailed for much of the first half of Thursday’s game, and went into halftime up just two points on a game Georgia State squad. Mark Few’s team turned it on in the second frame, and star forward Drew Timme exploded for 32 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Memphis kept its strong back-half of the season going with a win over a consistent Boise State squad. The game featured the surprise return of Emoni Bates, who hit a three in three minutes on the court, his first game action since Jan. 27. Forward DeAndre Williams led the way for the Tigers with 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

The winner of Saturday’s game will take on the winner of No. 4 Arkansas and No. 12 New Mexico State in the Sweet 16.

