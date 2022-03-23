How to Watch Miami vs. Iowa State: Sweet 16 Live Stream Information

Miami (Fla.) will take on Iowa State in the Sweet 16 of this year’s NCAA tournament.

No. 10 Miami (Fla.) stifled No. 2 Auburn on its way to a 79–61 second round victory in the 2022 NCAA tournament. The Hurricanes will now take on a fellow double-digit seed in No. 11 Iowa State, who followed up a win over No. 6 LSU by shutting down No. 3 Wisconsin on Sunday.

How to watch the Sweet 16 matchup between No. 10 Miami (Fla.) and No. 11 Iowa State:

Game Date: Friday, March 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:59 p.m ET

TV: TBS

After a fourth-place regular season finish in the ACC, the Hurricanes have come out swinging in the NCAA tournament. Miami eked past No. 7 USC in the first round before cruising past Auburn with an explosive second half on Sunday. Isaiah Wong scored 21 points, Kameron McGusty scored 20 points and Charlie Moore added 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lift the Hurricanes over the Tigers and into the Sweet 16.

After an abysmal 2020–21 season that saw them finish 2–22, the Cyclones have completely turned things around this year. The Big 12 program is playing some of its best defense of the year and held Wisconsin to 29.8% shooting and 2-for-22 from three-point range on Sunday. Gabe Kalscheur led the way for the Cyclones offensively, dropping 22 points in the win.

The winner of Thursday’s game will take on the winner of No. 1 Kansas and No. 4 Providence in the Elite Eight.

Regional restrictions may apply.