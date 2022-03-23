Skip to main content

How to Watch No. 10 Miami vs. No. 11 Iowa State: Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Miami (Fla.) will take on Iowa State in the Sweet 16 of this year’s NCAA tournament.

No. 10 Miami (Fla.) stifled No. 2 Auburn on its way to a 79–61 second round victory in the 2022 NCAA tournament. The Hurricanes will now take on a fellow double-digit seed in No. 11 Iowa State, who followed up a win over No. 6 LSU by shutting down No. 3 Wisconsin on Sunday.

How to watch the Sweet 16 matchup between No. 10 Miami (Fla.) and No. 11 Iowa State:

Game Date: Friday, March 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:59 p.m ET

TV: TBS

After a fourth-place regular season finish in the ACC, the Hurricanes have come out swinging in the NCAA tournament. Miami eked past No. 7 USC in the first round before cruising past Auburn with an explosive second half on Sunday. Isaiah Wong scored 21 points, Kameron McGusty scored 20 points and Charlie Moore added 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lift the Hurricanes over the Tigers and into the Sweet 16.

After an abysmal 2020–21 season that saw them finish 2–22, the Cyclones have completely turned things around this year. The Big 12 program is playing some of its best defense of the year and held Wisconsin to 29.8% shooting and 2-for-22 from three-point range on Sunday. Gabe Kalscheur led the way for the Cyclones offensively, dropping 22 points in the win.

The winner of Thursday’s game will take on the winner of No. 1 Kansas and No. 4 Providence in the Elite Eight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Iowa State basketball players embrace after a play.
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami vs. Iowa State: Sweet 16 Live Stream Information

By Zach Koons12 seconds ago
Mar 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) celebrates with forward Marcus Johansson (90) and forward Jared McCann (16) and forward Ryan Donato (9) after a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Coyotes

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save on the shot by San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) skates with the puck during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) celebrates with forward Marcus Johansson (90) and forward Jared McCann (16) and forward Ryan Donato (9) after a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the third period at Rogers Arena. The Flames won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores center Liam Robbins (middle) shoots the ball against Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch CBI Second Semifinal: Middle Tennessee vs. Abilene Christian

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) shoots against the Creighton Bluejays during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena.
College Basketball

How to Watch the Sweet 16 Matchup: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence

By Daniela Perez2 hours ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal by right wing Timo Meier (28) against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sharks vs. Flames

By Evan Massey2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy