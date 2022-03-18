How to Watch the Second Round Matchup: No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond

Providence will face off against Richmond in the second round of this year’s men’s NCAA tournament.

No. 4 Providence and No. 12 Richmond each survived relatively close first-round games on Thursday, with the Spiders taking down No. 5 Iowa in one of the day’s bigger upsets. They’re back in action in Buffalo on Saturday evening.

How to watch the second round matchup between No. 4 Providence and No. 12 Richmond:

Game Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Game Time: 6:10 p.m ET

TV: TNT

Providence took down upset-minded South Dakota State 66–57 on Thursday. The Friars had a relatively balanced effort, with Noah Horchler and Al Durham pacing the team with 13 points each, and Jared Bynum scoring 12 off the bench.

Richmond rode the wave of its surprising win in the Atlantic 10 tournament, and took down Big Ten champion Iowa 67–63. The game wasn’t without controversy down the stretch, as the Hawkeyes found themselves on the wrong end of some questionable calls, but the Spiders defense went a long way towards making Keegan Murray and company work for every point. Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard led all scorers with 24 points, adding six rebounds and six assists.

The winner of Saturday’s game will take on the winner of No. 1 Kansas and No. 9 Creighton in the Sweet 16.

