How to Watch the Second-Round Matchup: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Texas

How to Watch the Second-Round No. 3 Purdue and No. 6 Texas Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Purdue will face off against Texas in the second round of this year’s men’s NCAA tournament.

No. 3 Purdue dispatched of No. 14 Yale to open its NCAA tournament run, 78–56. Texas began March Madness by beating red-hot ACC champion Virginia Tech 81–73.

How to watch the second round matchup between No. 3 Purdue and No. 6 Texas:

Game Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:40 p.m ET

TV: TNT

The Boilermakers seek another deep run under coach Matt Painter, who led the team to the Elite Eight in 2019, after back-to-back Sweet 16 runs. The program has not reached the Final Four since 1980. 

Jaden Ivey led the way for the Big Ten power on Friday with 22 points to lead all scorers in the blowout win vs. Yale.

After a close first half, the Longhorns built a sizable lead against the Hokies in the second frame, withstanding a late run by Sean Pedulla and company. All five Texas starters finished in double figures, with Andrew Jones leading the way with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

The winner of Sunday’s game will take on the winner of No. 7 Murray State and No. 15 Saint Peter’s in the Sweet 16.

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey drives against a Yale defender during NCAA tournament game.
