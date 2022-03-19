How to Watch the Second Round Matchup: No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 11 Notre Dame

Texas Tech will square off with Notre Dame in the second round of the men’s NCAA tournament.

No. 3 Texas Tech dominated No. 14 Montana State on both ends of the floor in their 97–62 first round victory. Later in the afternoon, No. 11 Notre Dame pulled off a second straight tournament win, knocking off No. 6 Alabama, 78–64.

How to watch the second round matchup between No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 11 Notre Dame:

Game Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m ET

TV: TBS

The Red Raiders stormed through their first round matchup against the Bobcats, shooting a stellar 66.7% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc in the win. Six players scored in double figures, led by Bryson Williams and Terrence Shannon Jr., who each had 20 points.

The Fighting Irish captured their second victory at this year’s tournament, handling their business against the Crimson Tide less than 48 hours after a double-overtime thriller against Rutgers. Junior Cormac Ryan showed no signs of fatigue, pouring in a career-high 29 points and connecting on seven of his nine attempts from beyond the arc.

The winner of Sunday’s game will take on the winner of No. 2 Duke and No. 7 Michigan State in the Sweet 16.

Regional restrictions may apply.