How to Watch the Second Round Matchup: No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s

UCLA will face off against Saint Mary’s in the second round of this year’s men’s NCAA tournament.

No. 4 UCLA got a major scare from No. 13 Akron on Thursday night, before pulling out a 57–53 win. Earlier in the day, No. 5 Saint Mary’s put together one of the day’s more dominant first round performances, blasting No. 12 Indiana 82–53.

How to watch the second round matchup between No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Saint Mary’s:

Game Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m ET

TV: TBS

The Bruins got all they could handle from the Zips, who led their first round game with less than three minutes later, before three huge shots from Tyger Campbell sealed the win for UCLA. He finished with a team-high 16 points, adding five assists.

Saint Mary’s win featured no such drama. No Hoosier scored more than 12 points, while the Gaels had four players with at least that many points, led by Logan Johnson’s 20 on 8-of-13 scoring.

The winner of Saturday’s game will take on the winner of No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

