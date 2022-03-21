How to Watch the Sweet 16 Matchup: No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan

How to Watch Sweet 16: No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan in Men’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 11 Michigan kept their recent stretch of top-notch play alive with an explosive second half against No. 3 Tennessee, on its way to a 76–68 victory. The result gave the Big Ten program a chance to pursue a third consecutive upset against No. 2 Villanova, who got past No. 7 Ohio State in a hard-earned, 71–61 win.

How to watch the Sweet 16 matchup between No. 2 Villanova and No. 11 Michigan:

Game Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:29 p.m ET

TV: TBS

The Wolverines defeated a talented Volunteers team on Saturday just two days after knocking off No. 6 Colorado State in the first round. Center Hunter Dickinson was dominant once again, scoring 27 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in the win. Fifth-year senior Eli Brooks added 23 points of his own, playing in all but one minute of the second round game.

The Wildcats faced some significant stress in their second round matchup against the Buckeyes after racing out to a 39–28 lead at halftime. Despite Ohio State’s best efforts in the second half, Villanova gave up just three points in the final 5:41 of the game to pull away late. Senior guard Collin Gillespie led the way, scoring a team-high 20 points in the win.

The winner of Thursday’s game will take on the winner of No. 1 Arizona and No. 5 Houston in the Elite Eight.

Regional restrictions may apply.