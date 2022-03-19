How to Watch the Second Round Matchup: No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Iowa State

Wisconsin will face off against Iowa State in the second round of this year’s men’s NCAA tournament.

No. 3 Wisconsin escaped with a 67–60 win over No. 14 Colgate late Friday night thanks to 25 points and an electric second half from All-American Johnny Davis. Just before that, No. 11 Iowa State held on to upset No. 6 LSU in a low-scoring game, 59–54.

How to watch the second round matchup between No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 11 Iowa State:

Game Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:10 p.m ET

TV: TNT

The Badgers had to scrap to earn their victory over the Raiders in Friday’s first round, getting a massive boost in the second half from Davis. The Big Ten Player of the Year scored 17 of his 25 points in the the second half, including Wisconsin’s final 14 points, to break the deadlock and send his team into the next round.

The Cyclones also faced a tough test in their opening round game against the Tigers. A defensive battle was opened up by Iowa State freshman Tyrese Hunter, who scored 23 of his team’s 59 points while shooting 7-of-11 from beyond the arc.

The winner of Sunday’s game will take on the winner of No. 2 Auburn and No. 10 Miami (Fla.) in the Sweet 16.

Regional restrictions may apply.