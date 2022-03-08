Skip to main content

How to Watch WCC Semifinal: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Francisco goes for the upset of top-ranked Gonzaga on Monday night in the first semifinal of the WCC Tournament.

San Francisco needs a big win to improve its tournament resume and Monday night it gets that opportunity. The Dons have had a great season, but are lacking a marquee win and getting an upset of Gonzaga would be exactly what they need.

How to Watch WC Semifinal: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the San Francisco vs. Gonzaga game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dons got this opportunity by knocking off BYU, 75-63, on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

San Francisco is now 24-8 overall and have a strong resume to make the tournament,  but with a loss it would be sweating out selection Sunday.

Gonzaga will be looking to send the Dons home as it tries to bounce back from its only conference loss to Saint Mary's in its regular season finale.

The loss to the Gaels snapped a 17-game winning streak for the Bulldogs and showed that they aren't invincible.

Monday night, though, they will look to once again show who the best team in the WCC is and knock off a good San Francisco team for the third time this year. 

The Bulldogs beat the Dons by 16 points twice this year and will be looking to do more of the same as they try and get back to the WCC Championship game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

WCC Semifinal: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Nuggets

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
SAN DIEGO STATE WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Mountain West Quarterfinal: San Diego State vs. New Mexico

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch WCC Semifinal: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives for the basket between Portland Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic (27) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
USATSI_11795411
College Basketball

How to Watch CAA Semifinal: UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. FC Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Nevada vs. Air Force: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Members of the Virginia Tech Hokies bench wear pink shoes to honor breast cancer awareness during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: WCC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy