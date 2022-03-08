How to Watch WCC Semifinal: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

San Francisco goes for the upset of top-ranked Gonzaga on Monday night in the first semifinal of the WCC Tournament.

San Francisco needs a big win to improve its tournament resume and Monday night it gets that opportunity. The Dons have had a great season, but are lacking a marquee win and getting an upset of Gonzaga would be exactly what they need.

How to Watch WC Semifinal: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Dons got this opportunity by knocking off BYU, 75-63, on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

San Francisco is now 24-8 overall and have a strong resume to make the tournament, but with a loss it would be sweating out selection Sunday.

Gonzaga will be looking to send the Dons home as it tries to bounce back from its only conference loss to Saint Mary's in its regular season finale.

The loss to the Gaels snapped a 17-game winning streak for the Bulldogs and showed that they aren't invincible.

Monday night, though, they will look to once again show who the best team in the WCC is and knock off a good San Francisco team for the third time this year.

The Bulldogs beat the Dons by 16 points twice this year and will be looking to do more of the same as they try and get back to the WCC Championship game.

