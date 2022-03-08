Santa Clara and Saint Mary's battle in the second semifinal of the WCC men's basketball tournament on Monday night.

Santa Clara goes for its fourth straight win on Monday night when it takes on No. 2 seed Saint Mary's in the semifinals.

How to Watch WCC Semifinal: Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Broncos whipped Portland, 91-67, on Sunday in the quarterfinals to set up this date with the Gaels.

It was the second straight game the Broncos beat the Pilots, as they played in the regular season finale with Santa Clara, winning 102-89.

Santa Clara has been playing well to end the season, as it won 10 of 13 to grab the No. 3 seed for the tournament.

Now the Broncos will look to take down a Saint Mary's team it beat 77-72 the last time they played on Feb. 8.

The Gaels loss to Santa Clara was just one of two in the last 13 games, as they also finished the season hot.

The biggest win for the Gaels, though, was its last one, knocking off No. 1 Gonzaga 67-57. It was a win that probably cemented their bid into the NCAA tournament.

Monday night they will look to avoid a letdown and try to get back to the WCC championship game and a possible rematch with Gonzaga for the title.

