Pepperdine looks to rise from the bottom of the WCC to champions starting with San Diego today.

This season, Pepperdine (7-24) finished in last place in the WCC. However, with a win today over San Diego (14-15), it can move into the second round of the conference tournament and put itself in a position for a huge upset. The Toreros won both games this season with the Waves, with both games proving to be more competitive than meets the eye. The winner today advances to play Portland in the second round of the WCC Tournament.

How to Watch WCC Tournament, First Round: Pepperdine vs. San Diego in Men’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

This season, the Waves have one win in conference. That came against Pacific, with both games against the Toreros resulting in losses. However, in those two games, the Waves lost by 10 points and eight points.

These teams match up relatively well against each other and should make for an exciting first-round game.

In both games, the Toreros have won with balanced offense, with four players in double figures in the first game and five players with at least eight points in the second game.

Maxwell Lewis was a bright spot for the Waves in the second game scoring 18 points off the bench with eight rebounds and two assists. He is going to need to step up again along with his teammates to pull off the upset today.

In conference, the Waves are scoring 67.0 points per game and giving up 82.3 points to opponents, a negative-15.3 scoring margin that they have to overcome for the upset.

