Skip to main content

How to Watch WCC Tournament, Quarterfinal: Portland vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The quarterfinals of the WCC Tournament today features Portland and Santa Clara facing off early on Sunday morning.

The second quarterfinal in the Men’s WCC Tournament pits Portland (18-13) and Santa Clara (20-10) in a game that will see the winner take on Saint Mary’s in the semifinals. Both teams are going to have to battle through the bracket while the Gaels have been waiting and resting. In the season series, the Broncos won the only meeting between the teams in the regular-season finale and will look to build on that momentum.

How to Watch WCC Tournament, Quarterfinal: Portland vs. Santa Clara in Men’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch WCC Tournament, Quarterfinal: Portland vs. Santa Clara in Men’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In one of the final games of the season, the Broncos put up 89 points and beat Pepperdine by 16 behind Jalen Williams’ 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists:

These teams met once this season in the regular-season finale with the Broncos winning 102-89 after a very strong second half. At the half, the Broncos were only up 41-40, then turned on the offensive jets for a 61-49 run to end the game.

Josip Vrankic led the way with 30 points and seven assists, with PJ Pipes going for 23 points and three rebounds.

Keshawn Justice (14 points and five rebounds) and Williams (16 points, nine assists and six rebounds) paced the offense with the bench adding in 17 points.

The team finished with 14 made three-pointers, 16 made free throws and 22 made twos for a well-balanced offense.

The Pilots look to get their win back and advance to the semifinals behind Moses Wood, who went for 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in their last game.

Today’s winner gets the Gael’s in the semifinals for a chance to get the WCC Championship Game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

WCC Tournament, Quarterfinal: Portland vs. Santa Clara

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
12:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17587132
College Basketball

How to Watch WCC Tournament, Quarterfinal: Portland vs. Santa Clara

By Kristofer Habbas32 seconds ago
Mar 1, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skate up ice during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skate after the puck during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a save off a shot on goal by Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) celebrates his goal against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) with center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the third period at UBS Arena. The Islanders defeated the Blues 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrates with fans after scoring his third goal of the game against the Colorado Rapids at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez (10) is greeted after being subbed off against FC Cincinnati during the second half at Q2 Stadium. Austin FC won 5-0. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Austin FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy