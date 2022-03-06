The quarterfinals of the WCC Tournament today features Portland and Santa Clara facing off early on Sunday morning.

The second quarterfinal in the Men’s WCC Tournament pits Portland (18-13) and Santa Clara (20-10) in a game that will see the winner take on Saint Mary’s in the semifinals. Both teams are going to have to battle through the bracket while the Gaels have been waiting and resting. In the season series, the Broncos won the only meeting between the teams in the regular-season finale and will look to build on that momentum.

How to Watch WCC Tournament, Quarterfinal: Portland vs. Santa Clara in Men’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

In one of the final games of the season, the Broncos put up 89 points and beat Pepperdine by 16 behind Jalen Williams’ 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists:

These teams met once this season in the regular-season finale with the Broncos winning 102-89 after a very strong second half. At the half, the Broncos were only up 41-40, then turned on the offensive jets for a 61-49 run to end the game.

Josip Vrankic led the way with 30 points and seven assists, with PJ Pipes going for 23 points and three rebounds.

Keshawn Justice (14 points and five rebounds) and Williams (16 points, nine assists and six rebounds) paced the offense with the bench adding in 17 points.

The team finished with 14 made three-pointers, 16 made free throws and 22 made twos for a well-balanced offense.

The Pilots look to get their win back and advance to the semifinals behind Moses Wood, who went for 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in their last game.

Today’s winner gets the Gael’s in the semifinals for a chance to get the WCC Championship Game.

