Weber State vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Weber State vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Weber State Wildcats (3-0) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Ball State Cardinals (1-2) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at John E. Worthen Arena. The game airs at 5:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Ball State vs. Weber State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: John E. Worthen Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Weber State vs Ball State Betting Information

    Weber State

    Key Stats for Ball State vs. Weber State

    • Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Wildcats averaged were 6.3 more points than the Cardinals allowed (75.5).
    • The Cardinals' 74.7 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 69.3 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
    • The Wildcats shot 50.5% from the field last season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.
    • The Cardinals shot at a 44.3% rate from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

    Weber State Players to Watch

    • Isiah Brown led the Wildcats with 17.7 points per contest and 3 assists last season, while also averaging 3.5 rebounds.
    • Seikou Sisoho Jawara paced the Wildcats at 3.2 assists per game last season, while also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 12.3 points.
    • Dillon Jones averaged a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per contest last season. He also averaged 8.2 points and 2 assists, shooting 56.1% from the floor.
    • Zahir Porter averaged 12 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game last year. Defensively, he posted 1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Cody Carlson averaged 10 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

    Ball State Players to Watch

    • K.J. Walton put up 16.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season.
    • Ishmael El-Amin averaged 2.9 assists per game while also scoring 16.2 points per contest.
    • El-Amin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
    • El-Amin and Blake Huggins were defensive standouts last season, with El-Amin averaging 1.3 steals per game and Huggins collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    Weber State at Ball State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
