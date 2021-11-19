Weber State vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Weber State Wildcats (3-0) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Ball State Cardinals (1-2) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at John E. Worthen Arena. The game airs at 5:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Ball State vs. Weber State

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: John E. Worthen Arena

John E. Worthen Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Weber State -10 145 points

Key Stats for Ball State vs. Weber State

Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Wildcats averaged were 6.3 more points than the Cardinals allowed (75.5).

The Cardinals' 74.7 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 69.3 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

The Wildcats shot 50.5% from the field last season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.

The Cardinals shot at a 44.3% rate from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

Weber State Players to Watch

Isiah Brown led the Wildcats with 17.7 points per contest and 3 assists last season, while also averaging 3.5 rebounds.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara paced the Wildcats at 3.2 assists per game last season, while also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 12.3 points.

Dillon Jones averaged a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per contest last season. He also averaged 8.2 points and 2 assists, shooting 56.1% from the floor.

Zahir Porter averaged 12 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game last year. Defensively, he posted 1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cody Carlson averaged 10 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ball State Players to Watch