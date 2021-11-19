How to Watch Weber State at Ball State in Men's College Basketball

How to Watch Weber State Wildcats at Ball State Cardinals in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Weber State got off to a great start in the Jersey Mike's Classic on Thursday when the Wildcats beat UMass 88-73. It was their third win in a row to start the year.
How to Watch Weber State vs Ball State Today:
Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021
Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBSSN
Live stream the Weber State vs Ball State on fuboTV
James Overton led the Wildcats with 21 points to help them get the victory. Weber State led by just two at halftime but used a strong second half to pull away for the 15-point win.
Friday the Wildcats take on a Ball State team that lost its opener to FIU 73-60.
The loss dropped the Cardinals to 1-2 on the year and kept them from winning their second straight.
Ball State was coming in off its first win of the year when it beat Omaha 73-69 last Saturday.
Friday the Cardinals will look to bounce and get a win in the second of three games down in Florida. Sunday they wrap up their time in St. Petersburg with a game against UMass.
