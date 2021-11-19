How to Watch Weber State at Ball State in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Weber State Wildcats at Ball State Cardinals in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Weber State looks for its fourth straight win to start the year when it plays Ball State on Friday.
    Weber State got off to a great start in the Jersey Mike's Classic on Thursday when the Wildcats beat UMass 88-73. It was their third win in a row to start the year.

    How to Watch Weber State vs Ball State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the Weber State vs Ball State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    James Overton led the Wildcats with 21 points to help them get the victory. Weber State led by just two at halftime but used a strong second half to pull away for the 15-point win.

    Friday the Wildcats take on a Ball State team that lost its opener to FIU 73-60.

    The loss dropped the Cardinals to 1-2 on the year and kept them from winning their second straight.

    Ball State was coming in off its first win of the year when it beat Omaha 73-69 last Saturday.

    Friday the Cardinals will look to bounce and get a win in the second of three games down in Florida. Sunday they wrap up their time in St. Petersburg with a game against UMass.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Weber State Wildcats at Ball State Cardinals

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    5:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
