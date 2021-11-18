Weber State vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Weber State vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Weber State Wildcats (2-0) face the UMass Minutemen (2-1) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 5:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Weber State vs. UMass

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Dee Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Weber State vs. UMass

    • Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Wildcats recorded were 8.8 more points than the Minutemen allowed (73.0).
    • The Minutemen's 76.7 points per game last year were 7.4 more points than the 69.3 the Wildcats allowed.
    • The Wildcats made 50.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.7 percentage points higher than the Minutemen allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
    • The Minutemen shot at a 42.8% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

    Weber State Players to Watch

    • Isiah Brown averaged 17.7 points per contest to go with 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season.
    • Dillon Jones pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Seikou Sisoho Jawara averaged 3.2 assists per contest.
    • Brown hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jones and Michal Kozak were defensive standouts last season, with Jones averaging 1.6 steals per game and Kozak collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Tre Mitchell scored 17.4 points and pulled down 6.6 boards per game last season.
    • Noah Fernandes averaged 4.1 assists per game to go with his 10.3 PPG scoring average.
    • Carl Pierre made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Fernandes and Mitchell were defensive standouts last season, with Fernandes averaging 1.5 steals per game and Mitchell collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Weber State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Western Colorado

    W 100-60

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Duquesne

    W 63-59

    Away

    11/18/2021

    UMass

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Dixie State

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Portland State

    -

    Home

    UMass Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UMBC

    W 77-60

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Yale

    L 91-71

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Penn State

    W 81-56

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Massachusetts at Weber State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    5:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

