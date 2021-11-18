Weber State vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Weber State vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Weber State Wildcats (2-0) face the UMass Minutemen (2-1) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 5:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Weber State vs. UMass
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Dee Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Weber State vs. UMass
- Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Wildcats recorded were 8.8 more points than the Minutemen allowed (73.0).
- The Minutemen's 76.7 points per game last year were 7.4 more points than the 69.3 the Wildcats allowed.
- The Wildcats made 50.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.7 percentage points higher than the Minutemen allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- The Minutemen shot at a 42.8% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
Weber State Players to Watch
- Isiah Brown averaged 17.7 points per contest to go with 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season.
- Dillon Jones pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Seikou Sisoho Jawara averaged 3.2 assists per contest.
- Brown hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jones and Michal Kozak were defensive standouts last season, with Jones averaging 1.6 steals per game and Kozak collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
UMass Players to Watch
- Tre Mitchell scored 17.4 points and pulled down 6.6 boards per game last season.
- Noah Fernandes averaged 4.1 assists per game to go with his 10.3 PPG scoring average.
- Carl Pierre made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Fernandes and Mitchell were defensive standouts last season, with Fernandes averaging 1.5 steals per game and Mitchell collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
Weber State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Western Colorado
W 100-60
Home
11/15/2021
Duquesne
W 63-59
Away
11/18/2021
UMass
-
Home
11/19/2021
Ball State
-
Away
11/21/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
11/27/2021
Dixie State
-
Away
12/2/2021
Northern Arizona
-
Home
12/4/2021
Portland State
-
Home
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UMBC
W 77-60
Home
11/12/2021
Yale
L 91-71
Away
11/15/2021
Penn State
W 81-56
Home
11/18/2021
Weber State
-
Away
11/19/2021
UNC Greensboro
-
Away
11/21/2021
Ball State
-
Away
11/24/2021
UMass-Lowell
-
Home
11/27/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
12/4/2021
Harvard
-
Home
How To Watch
November
18
2021
Massachusetts at Weber State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)