How to Watch Weber State at Washington State

Weber State puts its undefeated record on the line when it visits Washington State on Wednesday night.

Weber State has reeled off eight straight wins to start the year. It has played well, as the team has won all but one of its games by at least 11 points.

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

The Wildcats, though, have yet to play a major conference team this year. That will change on Wednesday when they travel to Washington State.

The Wildcats have proven they can beat the weaker teams on their schedule, but a win against Pac-12 foe Washington State would be a huge resume builder come tournament selection time.

The Cougars will look to keep the Wildcats from getting that win as they try and bounce back after a tough loss to USC on Saturday. Washington State had the lead until it gave up a basket with 19 seconds left.

The loss was the Cougars first in the Pac-12, but was its second in three games. Despite the two losses they are still 6-2 on the year and have been playing good basketball.

